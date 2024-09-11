It’s safe to say that the star-studded MTV Video Music Awards is an event you can depend on for delivering iconic moments that’ll go down in pop culture history. I’m talking about the acceptance speech interruption that shall not be named, Taylor Swift always being spotted dancing in the audience, and *that* kiss between Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Madonna — to name just a few examples.

Besides the viral moments that’ll light up your group chats, the glam looks *also* tend to cause some serious commotion.

If you’re looking for elegant, old Hollywood hair and minimal makeup, the 2024 VMAs are not for you. Given that it’s the music industry’s biggest night out, artists tend to go all out with bold glamour and sultry details aplenty. Hello, face gems and greasy-grunge hair for good measure.

And with Megan Thee Stallion as this year’s host (and performer), things are sure to be hot on the red carpet.

Curious to see the most talked about hair and makeup looks from the buzzy affair? Scroll to take a look at the 2024 MTV VMAs’ standout beauty moments.

1 Taylor Swift’s Grunge Glam Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Looking more grunge than pop, Taylor Swift arrived on the red carpet with her hair styled into voluminous messy waves and her makeup dark and sultry, complete with an utterly perfect smoky eye.

2 Sabrina Carpenter’s Retro Curls Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter looked like a modern Marilyn Monroe with her blonde hair styled in retro curls and her lips painted in a glossy shade of deep red.

3 Chappell Roan’s 1920s Lip Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carrying a medieval-era sword on the VMAs red carpet, Chappell Roan complemented her drama-filled look with a deep burgundy lip that was darker at its center — a pout with subtle 1920s vibes.

4 Halle Bailey’s Ruby Red Pout Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Matching the color of her origami-esque gown, Halle Bailey sealed her makeup look with a deep, ruby-red lip.

5 Camila Cabello’s Brunette Switch-Up Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Throughout the roll-out of her newest studio album, Camila Cabello sported a bleach-blonde ’do — but, in a dramatic move, the artist revealed that she returned to her brunette roots with her VMAs appearance.

6 Tyla’s Natural Coils Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Letting her natural hair texture shine through, Tyla — who was nominated for the coveted Best New Artist award — opted for some voluminous, lion-like coils.

7 Megan Thee Stallion’s Angled Bob Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images As this year’s host and a performer, Megan Thee Stallion showed up (and turned out) with a glossy black micro bob chopped into a sharp angle.

8 Lisa’s Pink Flushed Cheeks Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Lisa from BLACKPINK kept her glam minimal for the red carpet, but her beautifully flushed cheeks took centerstage.

9 Katy Perry’s Mystical Siren Glamour Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Going for a shipwrecked look (that might be a subtle nod to her husband, Orlando Bloom’s, iconic Pirates of the Caribbean era), Katy Perry wore wet hair and silver eyeshadow that doubled down as nose contour.

10 Paris Hilton’s Wet Mermaid Tresses Catherine Powell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Paris Hilton wore a sparkling silver dress reminiscent of her famous 21st birthday gown, her wet mermaid hair added a more modern effect.

11 Halsey’s Red Velvet Hair Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From vibrant copper to soft girl apricot, it’s clear Halsey can rock any hair color of the rainbow. Her bright red velvet hue at the VMAs is the most recent proof.

12 Addison Rae’s Coquette Barrette Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Addison Rae’s red carpet look was super sultry with a bit of a vintage flair, she kept her beauty look sweet with a coquette barrette in her hair.

13 Coco Jones’ Sleek Bob Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Coco Jones paired a sultry espresso makeup look with a super-sleek, shoulder-skimming bob that was parted to the side and tucked behind her ears.