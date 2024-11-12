Charli XCX’s Curly Hair Secrets, Straight From Her Hairstylist

Since the album Brat came out over the summer, the word has taken on a whole new meaning — one that evokes a cool, carefree, messy party girl energy. And it’s become practically second nature for Charli XCX fans to know when something qualifies as such.

As the leader of the movement, Charli XCX is — obviously — brat. Her IDGAF attitude, smoky eyeliner, and edgy style perfectly evoke the vibe. Also key to the aesthetic? Her hair.

Charli XCX has experimented with a range of different hairstyles throughout her career, including straight black lengths, bleached balayage, and a blunt bob with bangs. In her brat era, however, the singer has been rocking her natural curls — and her extra long, flowing tendrils have major brat energy.

Hairstylist Matt Benns is to thank for keeping her curls in check, both on and off stage. “I started working with Charli just before the announcement of Brat earlier this year,” he exclusively tells Bustle, noting that she wanted a new look. “Charli wanted to start wearing her hair’s natural curly texture, which fit this attitude perfectly.”

Here, Benns shares everything that goes into styling Charli XCX’s curls, including how to replicate them yourself.

Walk me through how you enhance Charli's curls.

In order to enhance natural curl patterns, it’s important to reach optimal hair health. I do the K18REPAIR service on her to make sure her hair remains healthy, since it’s a two-step professional repair service that really helps protect, strengthen, and preserve hair health.

What products do you use to keep Charli's curls looking so healthy and voluminous?

For ongoing maintenance at home, I suggest K18 PEPTIDE PREP Clarifying Detox Shampoo, which helps to remove product buildup, sebum, and copper for detoxified, refreshed hair — this acts as a blank canvas for styling and restores shine and bounce. Then I’ll use K18’s Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask under a curling product. Lastly, I finish with the K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil to reduce frizz and add shine.

Getty Images/Neil Mockford / Contributor

What's Charli's favorite hairstyle right now and how do you achieve it?

Long, big, and curly, sometimes a little flatter at the root with different textures through her hair. Generally, it starts with a diffuse to bring back the natural texture, then I go in with hair wefts of textures that are a little straighter, curlier, and longer. I usually mist with a light prep spray to blend the textures together.

What do you love most about styling Charli's hair?

Charli has a great natural curl pattern that makes styling fun. She’s been all about embracing her natural hair lately allowing us to play around with different silhouettes and shapes — sometimes half up with spikes (a little nod to her Met Gala look), a twist of some kind, or we add loads of length. That really encapsulates her current era. It's all about mood, styling, and attitude, and we play from there.

How can non-curly girls replicate Charli's look?

My biggest tip is to maintain healthy hair and incorporate regular treatments. Detangling in the shower, not vigorously drying with a towel, using a great curl cream, and allowing the curl to dry to about 75 to 80% before touching and breaking up the curl will all help. That last little trick is key.