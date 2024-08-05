Charli XCX is living up to her reputation as a “365 party girl.” On August 3, the Brat singer celebrated her 32nd turn around the sun in Los Angeles, California, where she hosted a star-studded birthday bash.

Per TMZ, the party was attended by the likes of Glen Powell, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Addison Rae. It was held soon after the release of Charli’s “Guess” remix featuring Billie Eilish, who was also on the guest list — as was Rosalía, who gifted the birthday girl a cigarette-themed bouquet of flowers.

Another of her Brat collaborators, Lorde, also stopped by the celebration. In a video filmed at the party, the duo, who teamed up for Charli’s “Girl, so confusing” remix, were seen dancing along to the track. But the true winner of the night was the singer’s Brat-coded birthday ‘fit.

It Was A Brat Birthday

The two-time Grammy nominee celebrated her special day in a white cutout top (slightly exposing her black bra beneath) with a pair of grey unbuttoned micro shorts.

She completed the look with black knee-high leather boots, and accessorized with a black shoulder handbag, black micro sunglasses, with a studded bracelet to boot.

Charli XCX attends her birthday party in Los Angeles. Backgrid

Long Live Brat Summer

Charli’s birthday attire resembled her look in the newly-released “Guess” remix music video, which dropped on her actual birthday, Aug. 2. Directed by Aiden Zamiri, the video sees Charli strut through city streets as it rains bras and underwear, with her duet partner Eilish in tow.

Charli XCX in the “Guess” remix music video. Charli XCX / Atlantic

Along with an oversized shirt and belted mini skirt, Charli wears knee-high black boots throughout the video, which look strikingly similar to her birthday party footwear.

The “Speed Drive” performer also recently brought her Brat summer style to Wimbledon. The singer stopped by the annual tennis tournament in London on July 10, where she turned heads in a black crocheted mini set from Beaufille.

Charli XCX attends Wimbledon in July 2024. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She finished off her Wimbledon ‘fit with black knee-high socks, Gianvito Rossi black pumps, and what are quickly becoming her signature black micro sunglasses.