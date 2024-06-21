From the long adored Magic Cream and celeb-loved Pillow Talk lippies, to her industry-shaking Flawless Filter and TikTok-viral Contour Wand, Charlotte Tilbury knows a thing or two about releasing hit after hit.

And the celebrity makeup artist’s latest drop — the brand’s first foundation stick, which was formally released on June 20 — is sure to reach total cult-status all the same.

“It's not like a typical foundation stick — this is weightless,” Tilbury tells me over Zoom. “Normally, [other foundation sticks on the market] sit in the lines, they're cakey, they're heavy, they're streaky. It's none of those things.”

She says the Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick is for “the ‘no foundation’ foundation wearer,” and has been in been perfected over the span of 20 long years. Given all the hard work that went into its creation, Tilbury expects this launch in particular to be an instant classic for the brand.

The Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint

Available in 20 flexible shades, the Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick ($46) is a first-of-its-kind launch for Charlotte Tilbury. Formulated with nourishing skin care ingredients, the foundation applies with ease, effortlessly blending away to reveal a naturally glowing and virtually flawless complexion.

Made with sheer, yet buildable, pigment, these foundation sticks blend beautifully with brushes, sponges, and fingertips alike. In Tilbury’s words, this quality truly makes it a “mistake-proof foundation” that will look good on everyone.

Charlotte Tilbury

Unlike many other stick formulations on the market, this foundation is meant to feel incredibly lightweight — almost as if you have no product on at all. What’s more, its ingredients boost your skin’s hydration while working to improve its appearance over time.

Key Ingredients

Hyaluronic Acid: This humectant is beloved for its skin-plumping abilities, and provides instant hydration while soothing the complexion.

This humectant is beloved for its skin-plumping abilities, and provides instant hydration while soothing the complexion. Vitamin E: This is a powerful antioxidant that protects skin from environmental stressors and combats dryness with its hydrating properties.

This is a powerful antioxidant that protects skin from environmental stressors and combats dryness with its hydrating properties. Daikon Radish Seed Oil: This plant-based oil deeply moisturizes, while helping skin look smoother and firmer over time with continued use.

It’s Phoebe Dynevor-Approved

When speaking with Tilbury about the launch, I asked if any A-listers have tried the newness — and her answer did not disappoint.

At the 2024 Met Gala, Phoebe Dynevor wore Unreal Skin on the carpet, giving her what Tilbury names “ethereal skin” to match her delicate Victoria Beckham gown. “She's obsessed with it, actually,” Tilbury says of Dynevor. “Even though she's got great skin and doesn’t like to wear foundation, she was like, ‘wow, this is the best no-foundation foundation ever.’”

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Although the Bridgerton star is a notable fan of the sheer tint, she isn’t the only celeb to have tried it before launch.

“Rita Ora just was blown away,” says Tilbury. “Whether it's Kate Moss, Amal Clooney, Salma Hayek, Sienna Miller — the number one thing people say is ‘it’s unreal.’” Which, she tells me, is how she landed on the iconic name.

An Honest Review Of The Foundation

If I’m being honest, I don’t think I’ve ever liked a foundation stick... More often than not, the formulas feel heavy, my complexion is left looking patchy and in need of multiple layers, and even applying the stuff seems to drag on my skin rather than glide on smoothly. Instead, I just reach for my tried-and-true liquid foundations.

This launch, however, has completely redefined the problematic makeup category for me, defying the odds and reminding me why Charlotte’s products tend to go completely viral.

With just a few swipes, Unreal Skin adds a beautifully sheer and dewy layer of natural coverage — making it an essential for the hot summertime months. Unlike complexion sticks before it, this one blends away like a dream and truly looks like my skin, but much, much better.

Especially for the days when I want a low-key glam look (read: beach days, brunch dates, workouts, and the like), I’ll most definitely be keeping a tube or two of this foundation on hand.