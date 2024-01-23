Ever since it launched in 2015, Kylie Cosmetics has been consistently introducing products that have stayed true to Kylie’s ever-evolving approach to makeup. There was, of course, her Lip Kit era, which quickly catapulted her brand into the zeitgeist. As of late, Jenner has given the world cult faves like the Lip & Cheek Glow Balms, Kylash Volume Mascara, Tinted Butter Balms, and Matte Liquid Lipsticks.

On Jan. 17, she formally welcomed her first-ever foundation — the Power Plush Longwear Foundation — to the collection, and it’s a formula Jenner says has been in the works for quite some time. “We spent over three years perfecting it. It was really important to me that the formula had skin care ingredients, and also didn’t clog your pores and wasn’t cakey,” she exclusively tells Bustle. “It’s one of my go-to products.”

The foundation happens to be one that the makeup aficionado is especially fond of. “I’m obsessed with everything about this formula,” says Jenner. “It’s hydrating and really lightweight. I also love that it leaves your skin with a beautiful, airbrushed finish.”

I’ve been testing it for over a week now — read on for my unfiltered review.

Fast Facts

Price: $36

$36 Best For: A versatile foundation formula that complements softly glamorous looks, as well as full-beat makeup moments.

A versatile foundation formula that complements softly glamorous looks, as well as full-beat makeup moments. Rating: 5/5

5/5 What I Love: This foundation feels lightweight and looks like real skin, no matter how full you build its coverage.

The Power Plush Longwear Foundation

The Kylie Cosmetics Power Plush Longwear Foundation ($36) is a liquid formula that’s defined by its lightweight feel and versatility. It delivers a soft matte finish, and offers medium coverage — and, though it’s buildable, it’s meant to give you a base that doesn’t look like a heavy layer of makeup on the skin. The foundation comes in 40 shades.

Kylie Cosmetics

The natural-looking coverage is a reflection of Jenner’s recent penchant for soft-beat glam. And, as a perk, it contains a slew of nourishing ingredients for the skin.

Key Ingredients

Niacinamide: This is a powerhouse skin care ingredient that improves the look of fine lines, lessens the appearance of dark spots, and brightens the complexion.

This is a powerhouse skin care ingredient that improves the look of fine lines, lessens the appearance of dark spots, and brightens the complexion. Centella Asiatica: A soothing botanical that’s been used for hundreds of years in traditional Asian medicine, centella asiatica works to heal skin, increase collagen production, and deliver moisture.

A soothing botanical that’s been used for hundreds of years in traditional Asian medicine, centella asiatica works to heal skin, increase collagen production, and deliver moisture. Vitamin E: This is a hydrating antioxidant that protects skin from environmental stressors and combats dryness.

First Impression

Upon my first application — using the Kylie Cosmetics Foundation Brush ($32) to blend it in — I found the Power Plush to be true to its claims of medium coverage with only a few swipes of product. I was also impressed with how buildable the product was, without ever feeling heavy or looking unlike my real skin.

Typically, I have to set my T-zone with powder, but with this foundation, I found it to be quite matte, so I didn’t need to layer anything on top of it. It also laid nicely underneath my go-to liquid, cream, and powedered blush produts.

Hello, Flawlessly Airbrushed Skin

After a few days of wearing the foundation — at home, on a night out, running around the city, working in the office, and even working out — I’m pleasantly surprised by how well it wears, and just how long-lasting the soft matte finish is.

Power Plush Longwear Foundation in 2C. Olivia Rose Rushing

After around four hours of wear, I do notice a bit of an oily sheen, mostly on my nose — though this happens to me with almost all foundation formulas — so touchups are a must if you’re an oily skin girly like me.

A Flawless Finish: My tried-and-true hack to nix the issue of an oily nose is applying a thin dusting of loose setting powder on the area before applying foundation. It not only helps keep that shine at bay, but results in a flawless application that combats any patchiness you may typically experience.

As for those with more dry skin types, I’d highly recommend hydrating your complexion before application since the formula is on the matte side and could cling to any dry spots.

The Final Verdict

IMO, Kylie Cosmetics’ latest launch offers both the perfect amount of coverage and a nice dose of skin-boosting benefits.

Whether I was running around New York City all day or doing my 12-3-30 workout, the Power Plush Longwear Foundation holds up — and never makes me look like I’m wearing heavy makeup. I’m so obsessed, and will most definitely be adding this product to my small lineup of foundations I constantly reach for.

Studies referenced:

Bylka W, Znajdek-Awiżeń P, Studzińska-Sroka E, Brzezińska M. Centella asiatica in cosmetology. Postepy Dermatol Alergol. 2013 Feb;30(1):46-9. doi: 10.5114/pdia.2013.33378. Epub 2013 Feb 20. PMID: 24278045; PMCID: PMC3834700.