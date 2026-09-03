Chase Sui Wonders is on a hot streak. Since breaking onto the scene with Bodies Bodies Bodies in 2022, the actor has gone from indie darling to bona fide franchise star, landing roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer and the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot — with plenty of red carpets in between.

Her latest stop: the 2026 Venice Film Festival, where she attended the premiere of Netflix’s Ink in a custom black Armani gown and Tiffany & Co. ribbon choker. Together, the look felt like a modern take on ’90s minimalism — and she kept the same vintage-inspired energy going with her beauty look, too.

With cropped bangs styled à la Audrey Hepburn, she went grungier with her glam, done by makeup artist Shayna Goldberg using Armani Beauty. A smudged taupe-and-olive smoky eye gave the look an undone, model off-duty edge, while caramel blush kept her complexion warm, radiant, and fresh.

Below, Wonders chats with Bustle about how the whole look came together, from her pre-glam treatments to the ’90s beauty icons she looks to for inspiration.

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“Before the carpet, I got lymphatic drainage and an incredible facial from Annee de Mamiel. Getting a lymphatic massage is like wearing your favorite pair of underwear. It doesn’t make much of a difference visually, but mentally, it does.”

Courtesy of Armani Beauty. Courtesy of Armani Beauty. 1 / 2

“My stylist, Austen [Turner], and I wanted to do a very ’90s Armani look. Venice is a 360-degree carpet, so we knew there was going to be a moment for the back detail, and I loved the back of the dress so much. Then Peter Lux and Shayna Goldberg went absolutely crazy on the glam and made it feel so fresh and so fun. We were channeling Kate Moss, Chloë Sevigny, and of course, Devon Aoki — the OG half-Asian girl. They’re always on the mood board.”

Courtesy of Armani Beauty.

“I've recently become obsessed with the Armani Dolci Blush. My shade is Caramel, and it stays in my bag at all times.”

Courtesy of Armani Beauty

“My favorite part of glam is getting cozy with my team. Peter, Shayna, and I were gossiping a lot. Just kidding — we were telling each other jokes and listening to music. Today’s getting-ready playlist had George Michael, Shania Twain, the new Ariana Grande album, some D’Angelo. Chill vibes. Glam always feels like the time when you get to kind of reset and center yourself before all the commotion. I love to be in a chair and be lightly touched.”

Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain / Contributor

“It’s surreal to be back in Venice while the festival is going on because we filmed some of The Studio Season 2 here. There’s just this energy of deep, deep love and care for filmmakers all around. It’s cool to see that cinema is alive and well on this little island.”