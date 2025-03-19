Don't Call Chelsea Handler A “Face-Washer”

In Bustle’s Pore Decisions, celebrities, influencers, and Bustle’s own readers recount their personal skin journeys: the good, the bad, and everything in between. Here, Chelsea Handler confesses her skin care sins, the treatment she can’t sign off on, and how she’s gotten to be her best self.

We all want what Chelsea Handler is having. The comedian just turned 50, and she’s certain she looks — and feels — the best she ever has.

Is it the wisdom and perspective she achieved from getting older that’s contributing to her confidence? Probably. “I know that sounds corny, but I’ve lived it,” she tells Bustle. “I know that when I’m happy and in a good place, I’m at my best.”

Handler is a big believer that true beauty comes from within, and while she admits she’s not the type to follow a 10-step skin care routine, she emphasizes the importance of moisturizing. In fact, hydration is so essential to her that she’s partnered with Gold Bond in honor of her annual Swimsuit Ski Run at Palisades Tahoe, where participants ski or snowboard down the slopes in, yes — swimsuits.

Through this collaboration, she and the brand have been spreading the gospel of skin hydration. But, of course, skin and body care is just one part of the equation of the author’s undeniable radiance.

Below, she shares more about her partnership, her beauty secrets, and how she’s become her most fulfilled self.

Tell me about your current skin care routine.

Well, it’s all about Gold Bond, baby. I have incredibly soft skin — I’ll be the first to say it — and my sisters have always been envious. But once I got into skiing, I realized how important it is to protect your skin. When you're constantly outside, it’s all about that base layer.

Gold Bond has a bevy of products, but the daily moisturizing lotion for your face is a game-changer. And body care is just as important. I want my legs, arms — all my parts to be soft, so I use their healing hydrating cream and moisturize constantly. There is nothing that icks me out more than dry skin.

“To me, hydration is the key to aging gracefully.”

I love that you mentioned legs because people always leave that out when they talk about skin care routines.

Right? And the bottom of their feet too. You have to moisturize your feet every single night before bed. Obviously, you can’t do it in the morning and then walk out the door — you’ll go flying. But at night? Essential. Pro tip: Moisturize your feet and put socks on — it traps the moisture.

That’s my favorite thing to do after wearing heels all day. It just seals everything in.

Oh, I’m so done with heels. I can’t even express how done I am with them.

Are you someone who looks forward to your beauty routine, or is it more of a chore?

No. For me, it’s a two-step process. I’m not a big skin care person — I sometimes don’t even wash my face at night. And by sometimes, I mean most times.

I get my hair and makeup done a lot for work, but when I’m on my own, all I want is moisturizer, moisturizer, moisturizer. I don’t do a lot of upkeep — I focus more on maintenance. And to me, hydration is the key to aging gracefully.

What’s your earliest skin care memory?

Oh, this one’s embarrassing. I remember shaving my legs before I knew you needed soap, water, or shaving cream. I was about 11, and it was a disaster.

I wasn’t even allowed to shave my legs, which is ironic because my parents weren’t exactly strict about other things. But I did it anyway — dry. That was my first interaction with skin care, and let’s just say I learned my lesson real quick.

Later on, I figured out that shaving the baby hairs on my face with a little eyebrow razor is actually a great exfoliant. I do my whole face pretty regularly. There’s this myth that shaving makes hair grow back thicker — it’s not true, at least not for blondes. And I’m not even naturally blonde.

I love just going to town with my dermaplaner.

Exactly. But you need a serum or lotion to avoid cutting yourself — that part is important.

“Some days you look rough, but real beauty comes from within.”

When did you start prioritizing moisture in your beauty routine?

As soon as I started aging. Hydration minimizes fine lines and wrinkles — it’s everything. I can’t stand having dry hands on a plane. I always bring Gold Bond with me and constantly reapply, especially on long flights. You have to catch dry skin before it gets away from you.

Are you the type to immediately wash your face after a flight?

No, I don’t wash my face. I’m not a face-washer. I wash my hands a lot, but my face? Absolutely not.

Tell me about your partnership with Gold Bond and how it ties into your love for skiing.

I’ve been doing my birthday ski videos — where I ski in a bathing suit, sometimes less — for years. It’s a tradition. Skiing is my number one passion.

When I heard Gold Bond was trying to break the Guinness World Record for the most people skiing in swimsuits, I had to be involved. I was already a fan of their products because I spend so much time outside. Their creams act as a buffer — a next-level layer of protection. It’s the perfect partnership.

It’s basically free cryotherapy. People pay thousands for that, but you’re just skiing in a bikini.

Exactly. And people always ask, "How do you do it? How do you ski in the cold like that?" The adrenaline takes over. This year, I filmed a ski video with 25 girls, and none of us even put our coats on all day. The energy was just too high.

What’s the most out-there beauty treatment you’ve ever tried?

Oh, I’ve done so many. Morpheus, for one. You can’t be seen in public for 10 days after that. I think it’s worth it — within reason. I have fair skin, so I have to be careful with lasers. Too much can thin your skin.

What’s the best beauty advice you’ve ever gotten?

Sleep and drink water. But honestly, I think we drink too much water. When I was growing up, no one carried around gallon jugs of water. I had orange juice, milk, and if it was a really good day, a Capri Sun. And I turned out fine.

What’s a beauty trend you just can’t get behind?

Fake butts. Is that a beauty treatment? Because I don’t get it.

What’s changed in your routine as you’ve gotten older?

Less is more. Find a few products you love and stick with them. Natural beauty is confidence — it’s about feeling good in yourself. Yes, some days you look rough, but real beauty comes from within.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.