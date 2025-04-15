Bold eye makeup is coming out of hibernation. Everyone’s eyelids have remained relatively bare over the last few months, as beauty’s biggest trends previously called for minimal glam — but that’s no longer the case.

Now, the world is seeing a return of vibrancy and creativity in its fullest form. From bold plum pigment and avant-garde stickers and decals scattered on top, the best canvas to experiment with is your very own eyelids.

With summer around the corner, party girl makeup is taking back its throne (if it ever really left, that is). Enter: the chrome eyeliner trend, aka the perfect metallic detail that adds a touch of magic. So Brat-coded, don’t you think?

Hello, Chrome Eyeliner

Sometimes even the tiniest of details can make a major statement. Such is the case with chrome eyeliner, which only requires a sliver of product to outline the eye before you’re ready to go.

“As spring and summer roll around, there’s an urge to play with color and chrome and metallics,” shares makeup artist Madeleine Gibson. “Chrome eyeliner is a nice beginner-friendly way to get in on something fun and different, while still maintaining some level of neutrality.”

When applying, Gibson suggests allowing the liner itself to be the statement of your look.

“When you’re using chrome liner, let that be the star of the show,” Gibson says. “Whether you go for a classic wing or something more graphic and bold, I like to keep the rest of the makeup simple so the liner really pops.”

How To Rock The Look

While a chrome eyeliner might sound intimidating, it’s probably simpler to use than you think.

Just like a normal black or brown eyeliner, your product can come in the form of a pen, a pencil, or in a pot to be applied with your favorite brush.

When you’re rocking chrome pigment, Gibson suggests keeping the rest of your face neutral to let your eyes have their main character moment.

That said, you can still play with pops of color in other parts of your glam such as your your lips. “Adding a powder highlight to the lips can tie everything together by echoing the metallic elements in the eyes,” she says.

As for products, Gibson recommends using the Victoria Beckham line, which has a slew of gorgeous options. “They have such an amazing shade range and smooth buttery application,” she notes.