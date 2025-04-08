If you’ve been feeling particularly uninspired (read: bored out of your mind) by the clean girl aesthetic, no-makeup makeup, and every other iteration of minimalist glam, rest assured that maximalism is officially making a comeback.

The beauty world is leaning into bolder, more playful trends. In 2025, color is power and your key to making your makeup fun again — and your eyelids are the new canvas.

Case in point? Plum eyeshadow is trending. According to a new report from Afterpay, searches for “plum eyeshadow” are spiking, with a 50% year-to-date rise, signaling a growing appetite for rich, romantic hues that aren’t afraid to make a statement.

Whether you go all in with a smoky, wine-toned eye or just dab a little lilac shimmer in your crease, the message is clear: soft glam is starting to take a backseat, and color is driving with no rules.

Plum Eyeshadow FTW

When you think of spring colors, purple might be an obvious choice — after all, lavender is consistently one of the unofficial hues of the season.

Getty Images/Rune Hellestad - Corbis / Contributor

“With spring, it’s a sought-after color that goes along with your wardrobe too,” says celebrity makeup artist Dani Parkes. “Plus, the closer we get to summer, the more people are willing to play with makeup.” So whether it’s a bold plum lid or a smudgy hint of purple along the lash line, now’s the time to experiment.

Parkes also notes that beyond seasonal coordination, plum eyeshadow strikes the perfect balance between drama and wearability, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to switch up their look without going full smoky eye.

“People are using plum eyeshadow because it’s less intense than creating a smoky eye with a black and brown shadow,” she says. “It still gives you the same dimension and sultry makeup look.”

How To Wear It

While the color might look intimidating, Parkes reassures that it’s actually pretty beginner-friendly.

“To create a plum eyeshadow look, I would start with a base that’s either a really soft brown or a faint pink,” Parkes says, noting that this helps build dimension and depth within the crease. “From there, add the plum color and carry the pigment to your bottom lash line to really make it pop.”

To shop the season’s trendiest hue, she recommends the DIOR BACKSTAGE Eyeshadow Palette and NATASHA DENONA Retro Eyeshadow Palette.