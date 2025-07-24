"Cloud Curls" Are All About Embracing Frizz & Volume

Instead of fighting with your curls on a steamy summer day, why not embrace the humidity and let them do their thing? That’s the beauty of “cloud curls,” aka the viral hair trend that’s taking over BeautyTok.

These feature a light, airy, almost halo effect around the face — similar to a puffy cloud. While many curly-haired girls attempt to maintain perfect ringlets, even when temperatures soar, cloud curls are all about embracing volume, texture, and that post-subway-ride frizz.

According to Nick Arrojo, a celebrity stylist and owner of Arrojo NYC Salon, the appeal of cloud curls lies in their natural, undone finish, which feels fresh and modern. “They’re free-flowing, airy, and bouncy,” he tells Bustle. “Natural texture is celebrated, rather than controlled. That kind of freedom in a hairstyle feels relevant right now.”

While cloud curls will continue trending into fall, they’re particularly ideal for the hottest days of the year. “In summer, curly hair is more prone to frizz due to humidity, and cloud curls embrace that,” says Arrojo. “You let the hair expand and live a little. It feels carefree and effortless.” More on the trend and how to rock it below.

What Makes Cloud Curls Different?

If you’re tired of trying to contain your curls, especially when it’s humid, this trend is all about letting go. Instead of applying products to tamp down your volume, the idea is to let your natural hair texture shine — and that’s what sets cloud curls apart from your everyday curl.

“They are combed out, brushed out, and ruffled out, whereas regular curls are typically more defined and set,” says Arrojo. “With cloud curls, you’re softening the curl structure to create something bigger, more organic, and less perfect.”

While anyone can try the look, Arrojo says cloud curls work best on naturally curly hair types. “Those textures hold more volume and give you the density needed to create that cloud-like silhouette,” he says.

How To Create Cloud Curls

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here, Rogerio Cavalcante, a hairstylist and owner of The Second Floor Salon, explains how to style cloud curls.

If you have coily hair:

Start with a hydrating shampoo and a nourishing conditioner. Gently detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb while it’s still wet. Skip the defined part — cloud curls look best without one — and instead apply a leave-in conditioner or curl cream to encourage curl formation without weighing your hair down. Air dry or diffuse on low heat while scrunching your strands to create volume. Once dry, shake out your roots for more volume and fluff up the curls as needed.

If you have curly hair:

The same steps for coily hair also apply to curly girls — though the latter have an advantage, since their strands already have the natural texture and movement this trend aims to enhance. The main thing to keep in mind is avoiding heavy leave-in conditioners or over-manipulating the curls. You don’t want the ringlets to clump together or form uniform twists. The goal is to create airy, soft movement with a lightweight feel. Less product, more freedom.

If you have straight/wavy hair:

Use a volumizing mousse on damp hair and rough-dry it to build texture. Take a small curling iron (preferably 1 inch or smaller) and curl random sections in alternating directions. Avoid curling too neatly or too close to the roots. Once done, tousle with your fingers, maybe add a texturizing or salt spray, and shake it out to get that messy, airy finish.

As you go about your day, let your cloud curls expand and change with the wind and humidity. If you want, you can spritz some dry shampoo to control excess oil or add more texture. Just don’t wet it or try to slick it down. According to Arrojo, that will collapse the shape and ruin the cloud-like effect.