The Color Chrome Nails You Should Get, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Whether you realize it or not, your zodiac sign — and really your entire birth chart — is likely a major influence on your aesthetic tastes.
Of the “big three” signs, the sun sign is the best known, and the most representative of who you are at your core. And when it comes to personal style, beauty routines, and even our nail art preferences, we often draw from the vibes of our signs.
Aries, for one, are known for their their fiery passion, energy, boldness, and innate confidence. Because of these exact traits, the color red is frequently associated with the sign — and makes for a perfect signature manicure hue, too.
On the other hand, a Virgos are known to be detail-oriented and practical, to the point that some are total perfectionists. While natural beiges and greens might complement their identity as an earth sign, a crisp white manicure feels perfect for a Virgo’s unique personality.
Curious which color chrome nails in particular would suit you, based on your own zodiac? Read on to find out.