The Color Chrome Nails You Should Get, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Whether you realize it or not, your zodiac sign — and really your entire birth chart — is likely a major influence on your aesthetic tastes.

Of the “big three” signs, the sun sign is the best known, and the most representative of who you are at your core. And when it comes to personal style, beauty routines, and even our nail art preferences, we often draw from the vibes of our signs.

Aries, for one, are known for their their fiery passion, energy, boldness, and innate confidence. Because of these exact traits, the color red is frequently associated with the sign — and makes for a perfect signature manicure hue, too.

On the other hand, a Virgos are known to be detail-oriented and practical, to the point that some are total perfectionists. While natural beiges and greens might complement their identity as an earth sign, a crisp white manicure feels perfect for a Virgo’s unique personality.

Curious which color chrome nails in particular would suit you, based on your own zodiac? Read on to find out.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) @disseynails Fire Red Chrome When it comes to spirited and bold Aries, the sign is most often associated with the color red — making a scarlet-hued chrome set a perfect signature mani.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) @the_gelbottle_inc Sage Green Chrome Taurus sun signs are down-to-earth and love to feel cozy in their environments. As sage chrome nails are luxe-looking, yet still soft and comforting, they’re an ideal choice.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) @marydominiquee Butter Yellow Chrome As shades of yellow are very much in line with a Gemini’s extroverted, highly intelligent personality, a creamy butter yellow chrome manicure is a total vibe for the air sign.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) @setsby.lex Neutral Chrome A Cancer sign’s birthstone is a pretty pearl, so when it comes their their go-to nail art, it just makes sense for them to opt for neutral chrome manis, which boast an almost pearlescent finish.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) @beauty_by_kassy_ Gold Chrome Leos are often the loudest in the room and love being the center of attention. A jewelry-inspired gold chrome set of tips is a perfect fit for such a big personality.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) @gossipandgloss White Chrome Earthy Virgos are typically modest, detail-oriented, and can tend toward perfectionism. An angelic shade of white chrome polish plays into those exact traits.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) @nailsginger Baby Pink Chrome Libras have a soft aesthetic, and appreciate a life filled with balance and harmony. A baby pink chrome mani reflects those traits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) @bysadiedaisy Gunmetal Chrome A Scorpio is at once intense and mysterious. An ultra-dark chromatic shade of gunmetal or near-black is perfect for the passionate water sign.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) @1.800.nailme Cobalt Blue Chrome Thrill-seeking and adventurous Sagittarius are particularly well-suited to a chromatic mani — and the electric shade of cobalt blue.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) @dovenailsbysharon Bronze Chrome Capricorns are beloved for how hard-working, determined, and loyal they are. Chromatic bronze manicures are the perfect shade to take them from work meetings to intimate dinners with their loved ones.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) @nokti_s_novizagreb Purple Chrome Aquarius sun signs are unapologetically themselves, and sometimes even a little bit kooky. Vibrant purple chrome nails are surely out-there enough for them.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) @overglowedit Lavender Chrome Pisces are dreamy and romantic water signs that are said to be incredibly intuitive. Shades of lavender chrome polish are an easy way to complement their mystical energy in a creative way.