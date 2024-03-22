On March 21, the dreamy, romance-filled energy of Pisces was officially replaced by passion-fueled Aries season, and the fire sign will remain the star zodiac through April 19.
While Pisces are water signs so beloved for their endless creativity, Aries are known for their confidence, energy, and boldness. A fire sign, Aries is depicted by the head of a ram. Similar to the animal itself, people with this placement have an innate intensity about them (that sometimes leads to butting heads).
When it comes to manicures, Aries *love* attention on their nails — and that often means leaning into vivid polish colors, like cherry red, fiery orange, and even Barbiecore pink. As for nail art, light-catching chromatic finishes, oversized rhinestone adornments, and cool-girl flame designs are a major green flag.
Celebrate the confidence-booster that is Aries season with these manicure ideas that perfectly embody the fire sign.