On March 21, the dreamy, romance-filled energy of Pisces was officially replaced by passion-fueled Aries season, and the fire sign will remain the star zodiac through April 19.

While Pisces are water signs so beloved for their endless creativity, Aries are known for their confidence, energy, and boldness. A fire sign, Aries is depicted by the head of a ram. Similar to the animal itself, people with this placement have an innate intensity about them (that sometimes leads to butting heads).

Ruled by Mars — the planet of action and assertion — Aries are led by bravery and courageousness. A few famed Aries fit the zodiac sign’s unique qualities perfectly: Lady Gaga, Halle Bailey, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Pedro Pascal, and Mariah Carey, as well as the fictitious Andy Sachs of The Devil Wears Prada.

When it comes to manicures, Aries *love* attention on their nails — and that often means leaning into vivid polish colors, like cherry red, fiery orange, and even Barbiecore pink. As for nail art, light-catching chromatic finishes, oversized rhinestone adornments, and cool-girl flame designs are a major green flag.

Celebrate the confidence-booster that is Aries season with these manicure ideas that perfectly embody the fire sign.

Aeries Season Nail Designs

Airbrushed Nail Art @vanityprojectsmia In the coming weeks, rep your Aries placements loud and proud with these Y2K-esque airbrushed nails, made all the more fiery with red polish and star-like rhinestones.

Bright Yellow Flames @sansungnails This abstract flame design — in neon yellow, no less — is unexpected, yet perfect for making a bold statement.

Oversized Diamond Adornments @vdw.nails ICYWW, diamonds are one of Aries’ birthstones (alongside aquamarine, of course). This “more is more” mani is truly like jewelry on your fingertips.

Luxurious Croc Print @vdw.nails A few months back, Hailey Bieber cemented the rising croc print mani trend with a dark chocolate set of her own. This fire-red version feels appropriate for fiery Aries.

Peekaboo Louboutin Frenchies @badbrignails Love the look of classic French tip nails? Elevate the classic style with a vibrant red painted underneath, akin to a pair of Louboutin heels.

3D Gold Chrome Waves @addiisnails 1990s-inspired French tip nails? Check. Textured 3D waves? Check. Confidence-boosting gold chrome finish? Also check.

Neon Orange Chrome Nails @nailboii For an on-trend — yet simple — manicure inspired by Aries season, tap the celeb-loved chrome nail trend in a neon orange hue.

Thermal Nails @brushedbyb_ In recent months, thermal nails have been having their main character moment within the NailTok community — and TBH, they’re perfect Aries season.

Ruby Micro French Tips @_igobyjo_ Micro French tip nails have quickly become a go-to for the “old money” aesthetic, claiming Kendall Jenner as a total fan. Trade in the stark white hue for a red that screams “I’m a fire sign.”

Bold Ombré Manicure @avrnailswatches Cherry red and hot pink are two vibrant lacquer hues on their own — but together? The color-block combination makes for an audacious vibe.

Minimal Celestial Details @anouknailedit Not a nail art aficionado? Keep things low-key — and stunningly celestial — with neutral nails topped with rhinestone-studded stars.

Barbiecore Chrome Frenchies @curedspaces Hop on the (still moving) Barbiecore hype train with a set of chromatic Frenchies in a pretty cool-toned pink. I mean, truly chef’s kiss.

Funky Checker Print @samrosenails Give your go-to mani an Aries-inspired refresh with strawberry red and powder pink checks.

Bedazzled French Tips @sansungnails Add a sense of luxuriousness to your manicure moment with red, white, and silver rhinestones atop a traditional French tip.