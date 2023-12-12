When you think back on the makeup trends of the early 2000s, it almost feels like a fever dream. Beauty gurus on YouTube and beyond were big fans of drawn-on brows, layers of foundation, contrasting contour, and, of course, the infamous concealer lip.

Thick foundation and a paled-out pout may have been the look back then, but it’s a far cry from the rosy, dewy makeup that’s so popular today.

Concealer lips were just starting to fade from our collective memory when Sofia Richie Grainge posted about them on TikTok — and now they’re making a comeback. In her Oct. 8 video, which now has over 3.2 million views, Richie Grainge took the trend that millennials assumed was long dead and somehow made it look fresh and modern. And, judging by the numbers, it looks like it might actually stick around.

To make it look good and not ghoulish, the trick is all in the application. Instead of smearing concealer on like it’s lipstick, Richie Grainge used a light touch to create an ombré effect — and it essentially changed the game.

The History Of Concealer Lips

According to Shirranda Edwards, a makeup artist with KIKO Milano US, your makeup wasn’t truly finished in 2007 until your lips were completely covered in concealer.

“Back then, it was used all over the lips, which left them looking undefined and non-existent,” she tells Bustle.

The modern take, however, is all about creating the illusion of extra volume with nothing more than a dab of makeup in the center of your lips, says Edwards.

“The appeal is that you can create a fuller look on the lips with something you already have on your shelf,” she says. And you can use any kind of concealer, whether it’s creamy or matte. “No matter the finish, this technique will deliver a nice ombré effect,” she adds.

How To Modernize The Look

According to Edwards, it’s pretty easy to apply concealer to your lips in a way that looks modern and fresh — instead of like you just walked out of the early 2000s. Here’s her guide:

Step 1:

The avoid the horror of a crackly, flaky pout, start by exfoliating with a lip scrub. Then wash away extra residue, including any leftover lip balm, so that you’re left with a smooth canvas.

Step 2:

Apply a neutral lipstick that’s a shade or two darker than your skin tone. (In her TikTok, Richie Grainge used a combo of YSL Candy Glaze in shades 15 and 14.) If you want a little more definition, Edwards suggests lining your lips to create a touch of contrast.

Step 3:

Once your lipstick is in place, grab a full-coverage concealer — preferably in a shade or two lighter than your skin tone — and apply a dab right in the center of your top and bottom lip.

Step 4:

Use your finger to pat the concealer in and lightly blend it out towards the corners of your mouth. The focus of the product should stay in the center of your lips, like a highlight.

Step 5:

To emphasize the highlight while adding an extra dose volume, Edwards recommends a slick of clear lip gloss. Et voila: a modernized take on the nostalgic trend.

Source:

Shirranda Edwards, a makeup artist with KIKO Milano US