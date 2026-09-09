In aesthetics, it’s often the softest touch that can have the biggest impact. That’s the philosophy behind Contrapposto, an IYKYK beauty house in West Hollywood that’s been quietly building a cult following for its refinement-based approach to cosmetic tweakments since it opened in 2023. Now, the brand is bringing that same philosophy to fragrance with the launch of three extraits de parfum designed to enhance — not overwhelm — the wearer.

The vision comes from beauty veteran Nick Axelrod-Welk, whose résumé includes formative roles at Glossier, Nécessaire, and Homecourt. That experience informs Contrapposto’s uniquely expansive view of beauty. The brand was originally conceived not as a single product or service, but as a beauty house with multiple expressions. The clinic, which functions as its flagship and “heartbeat,” was the first: an artfully designed epicenter where his husband and co-founder, Casey, performs injections. Fragrance and skin care were always intended to follow.

The name offers a clue into the brand’s DNA. In art, contrapposto is an Italian term that refers to a pose in which the body’s weight is shifted onto one leg, creating an asymmetrical sense of movement. “That was sort of a moment in art history where the human form went from being depicted in perfect symmetry to the Greco-Roman depiction of forms, where it was like a body in motion with a dynamic movement with weight shifted,” explains Nick Axelrod-Welk, co-founder. “Because it’s imperfect, right?”

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That tension between imperfection and refinement became a core principle for the brand’s fragrance debut. Developed with master perfumers Frank Voelkl and Shyamala Maisondieu, each scent is meant to melt into the skin and become “these sort of addictive, warm parts of you,” explains Axelrod-Welk. “They’re about enhancing your smell.”

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Axelrod-Welk’s brief for Voelkl was simple: “Everything had to smell like something I’ve never smelled before.” It speaks to his broader philosophy for the brand: “The only reason to put something into the world in 2026 is to truly add pleasure to someone’s life, to introduce a new idea.” The result is a trio of multilayered extraits that are decidedly more substantial than traditional skin scents, yet designed to evolve into something intimate on the wearer.

Melting Flowers

A white floral perfume — with a psychedelic twist. With shifting layers of nectarine, white musk, jasmine, and gardenia, Melting Flowers is meant to capture the feeling of walking through a flower garden and catching whiffs of different blooms as you move. Rather than letting one flower dominate, the blooms blur together over a creamy, sandalwood-lactonic base.

“The name is about how there’s a creaminess, and the flowers kind of melt into one another,” says Axelrod-Welk. It’s trippy and kaleidoscopic, with different flowers emerging and receding as the fragrance evolves.

Musc Pétille

Formulated with 48% musks, Musc Pétille is, as Axelrod-Welk describes, an “overdose in musks.” His vision for the scent was the rich, chic aunt of Glossier You who shops at The Row. “I wanted a musk, but I wanted to have a real elevation of musk in the category,” he says, noting the fragrance is an ode to the “sheer, white musk” ’90s-era Narciso Rodriguez For Her.

Alongside the potent blend of musks is a peach-skin accord, adding a fresh, creamy edge that keeps the composition from feeling too heavy. It also has notes of ambrette, magnolia, and sandalwood, together forming an effervescent, intimate scent that’s surprisingly wearable day to day. “It’s almost sweet, sweaty, and carnal,” as Axelrod-Welk puts it.

Lubanite

Finally, there’s Lubanite — “the fragrance for the girl who thinks they don’t wear fragrance,” explains Axelrod-Welk, pointing to an Erewhon shopper who likes to smell natural, yet loves luxury.

Frankincense is usually smoky and spicy — but here, choya nakh introduces something salty and oceanic. Working with Maisondieu, he found the rare ingredient, which is made in a single town in India by roasting collected seashells over sandalwood, then extracting the attar from the charred shells and wood. Combined with frankincense, ambergris, and other warm materials, the choya nakh gives the incense a mineral, almost marine quality. “It takes incense, and then adds this other dimension to it — it feels natural, but also kind of creamy,” says Axelrod-Welk.

True to Contrapposto’s positioning as a beauty house, the collection is designed to feel like more than fragrance alone. Each 50 mL extrait comes packaged in a 400-page art book, with both the flacon and book designed by Los Angeles-based artist Brian Roettinger. Priced at $350, the collection launches Sept. 9 at Contrapposto’s website and Los Angeles clinic, followed by an exclusive retail debut at Violet Grey on Sept. 15. And this is only the beginning — two additional fragrances and a discovery set are slated to arrive for the holidays.