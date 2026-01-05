Awards season kicked off on Sunday, Jan. 4 at the Critics Choice Awards, setting the tone for what promises to be a glamorous run-up to the Oscars in March. Timothée Chalamet took home Best Actor for Marty Supreme, delivering yet another reminder of why he’s become Hollywood’s go-to leading man. Jacob Elordi won Best Supporting Actor for his turn as the monster in Frankenstein. And Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another walked away with the much-coveted Best Picture award, cementing its status as the year’s must-see film.

Beyond the trophies, the red carpet was its own showdown. A-listers came to play in everything from vintage gowns paired with English rose-style makeup to menswear complemented by razor-sharp eyeliner. There were facelift ponies, body glitter, wig allegations, and manicures that matched the trophies. Some beauty looks leaned romantic, others fierce, and one was so over-the-top it could have come straight from the Met Gala.

As the awards season marathon begins, consider this your first look at the trends that will stick around — statement lips, sculptural updos, and minimalist manicures — plus the celebrities that are already making waves. (Looking at you, Meg Stalter.)

1 Leighton Meester’s Coral Lip Getty / Savion Washington / Stringer The Gossip Girl star came to cheer on her husband, Adam Brody — nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Nobody Wants This — but it was her look that ended up stealing the show. A swipe of coral lipstick popped perfectly against her lilac Carolina Herrera gown.

2 Odessa A’zion’s Curls Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor Since breaking out with roles in Marty Supreme and I Love LA, the 25-year-old actor has found herself at the center of a hair controversy. She shut down the rumors last night, telling Deadline, “You think I can afford a wig like that and wear it all the time?” Wig allegations aside, her shaggy corkscrew curls have clearly become her signature.

3 Teyana Taylor’s Double Wing Getty / Taylor Hill / Contributor The One Battle After Another star, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, went full boss mode in Saint Laurent menswear, paired with a finger-waved pixie and razor-sharp glam. Her double eyeliner — extended into the inner corner of the lower lash line — sealed the deal. So fierce.

4 Amanda Seyfried’s Facelift Pony Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff The Best Actress nominee was the epitome of elegance in a Valentino gown and Tiffany jewelry, paired with a tight ponytail and lifted smoky eye. The glam and hairstyle combo made for a radiant, chiseled glow.

5 Chase Infiniti’s Body Glitter Getty / Steve Granitz / Contributor The One Battle After Another breakout star, nominated for Best Actress, sported body glitter that really caught the spotlight. Tiny gold flecks mirrored the micro-shimmer on her lids and brow bone, proving that the trend is carrying into 2026.

6 Kylie Jenner’s Soft Glam Getty / Christopher Polk / Contributor The 28-year-old mogul turned out to support her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, in soft, romantic glam that screamed “Instagram official.” She paired the toasty look with a milky nude almond manicure that felt polished and pared-back, especially compared to her recent red carpet mani moments. (Still thinking about that orange chrome set, thank you very much.)

7 Audrey Nuna’s Babydoll Lips Getty / John Shearer / Contributor The “Golden” singer moved the needle on last night’s beauty looks with Betty Boop-style lips and a sculptural updo that echoed her cartoonish Marc Jacobs ensemble.

8 Janelle James’ Metallic Mani Getty / Frazer Harrison / Staff When the nails match the trophy. The Abbott Elementary star took home the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award, rocking a silver chrome manicure that gleamed just like her hardware.

9 Elle Fanning’s Freckled Glow Getty / Frazer Harrison / Staff The Sentimental Value star has perfected English rose-style makeup, and this look was proof. Blurred pink lips and matching blush added an overall flush, while freckles across her nose were the cherry on top of this youthful, yet chic glam.

10 Meg Stalter’s Kardashian Cosplay Getty / Frazer Harrison / Staff You can always count on Meg Stalter to deliver on the red carpet, and her latest look did not disappoint. Alongside Hacks costar Paul Downs, she offered her take on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s viral matching Chrome Hearts moment. Long nails, dark hair, and a major pout? She’s basically a Kardashian.

11 Mia Goth’s Curtain Bangs Getty / Frazer Harrison / Staff The Frankenstein actor channeled monster’s muse in this Dior silk gown by Jonathan Anderson, with soft makeup by Nina Park. Going necklace-free, she showed that face-framing curtain bangs can be a statement accessory of their own.