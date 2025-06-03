Can Cycle Syncing Your Skin Care Routine Improve Your Glow?

Many people equate the start of their period with the onset of their worst breakouts.

But what if this is overlooking a key piece of the puzzle? As conversations around hormonal health and body literacy gain traction, more people are tapping into an underrated tool: syncing their skin care routines to their cycles.

“Hormonal fluctuation impacts everything,” shares Dr. Marjorie Jenkins, M.D., MEdHP, FACP, chief clinical officer at Incora Health. “During each phase, different hormones are more active, creating different reactions and ways you should manage your skin.”

At the heart of this movement is the idea that hormonal fluctuations across the menstrual cycle can influence everything from dryness and dullness to oil production and inflammation. Alexia Coutts, founder of Muhza, a skin care brand focused on addressing these hormonal fluctuations, echoes the importance of being aware of your internal flow. “Skin is one of the clearest reflections of what’s happening inside your body,” she says. “Adapting your routine to your hormonal cycle isn’t just about better skin — it’s about reconnecting with your body’s rhythms.”

Here’s what to know if you're considering syncing your skin care regimen to your cycle — and why it could be the life hack you’ve been missing.

Hormones & Your Skin

Each menstrual cycle is composed of four distinct phases: menstrual, follicular, ovulatory, and luteal. And according to the experts, each one creates a specific environment for your skin.

“During the menstrual phase, hormones are at their lowest levels, causing skin to appear dull and tired — probably matching your energy levels,” says Jenkins. This is when your skin barrier is more vulnerable, which means it’s also more prone to redness and irritation.

Things start to look up during the follicular phase — which Jenkins calls your “glow-up phase” —when estrogen rises and promotes collagen production and cell turnover. During this time, your complexion can better tolerate exfoliants and actives. “Your skin is less likely to have breakouts and more likely to stay hydrated, and it’s often when women feel most confident about their complexion as estrogen peaks,” she explains.

The ovulatory phase peaks with estrogen and testosterone, which can lead to oilier skin or congestion, aka the start of pesky pimples for some.

And then comes the luteal phase, often dubbed “breakout season,” when progesterone surges, inflammation increases, and the skin becomes more reactive. “This period can lead to clogged pores, breakouts, and skin dullness. Many women notice their skin looking tired or congested, and bloating may also affect how their face looks and feels,” says Jenkins.

How To Sync Your Routine

Don’t worry, syncing your skin care to your cycle doesn’t mean overhauling your cabinet. Instead, it's about making small, intentional shifts.

“Oily or acne-prone skin may break out more severely during the luteal phase, while dry or sensitive skin might feel extra tight or reactive during menstruation,” says Coutts. “Even balanced skin types will likely notice subtle changes in oiliness, sensitivity, or overall texture as their cycle progresses.” Although you may experience annoying zits during your period, your cycle can also be responsible for dullness, dryness, or oiliness.

To help, experts recommend prioritizing hydration and barrier repair during the menstrual phase. This means leaning on formulas that contain peptides, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid to keep your skin quenched.

Each phase creates a specific environment for your skin.

In the follicular phase, take advantage of your skin’s boosted tolerance with gentle exfoliants like mandelic acid or fruit enzymes. “Your skin can handle more during this phase,” shares Yanghee Paik, CEO and co-founder of Rael, a cycle-care brand. “Ingredients like AHAs and niacinamide are great for brightening and smoothing.”

When you hit the ovulatory phase, your focus can shift to maintaining a balanced complexion. Bakuchiol, elderberry, and licorice root can help regulate oil production while keeping your skin bright.

Finally, in the luteal phase, it’s time to calm things down. “Soothing ingredients like arnica, salicylic acid, pearl hydrolysate, and turmeric can support the skin and help reduce inflammation before breakouts even start,” says Coutts.

Beyond The Trend

The concept of cycle syncing has gained momentum in other realms beyond skin care, too — including fitness, nutrition, and more.

“People are waking up to how profoundly hormones affect everything — not just our periods, but energy, digestion, sleep, metabolism, and, of course, skin,” says Coutts. “We’re finally seeing science being translated into real tools that help people work with their bodies instead of against them.”

While the idea of cycle syncing your skin care might sound like the latest TikTok trend, it goes beyond a fleeting fad. After all, as Paik puts it: “Listening to your body is the best guide you can have.”