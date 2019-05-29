Ah, the menstrual cycle. It can be rife with mood changes, energy dips, and sometimes the complete and utter lack of desire to exercise. On the flip side, it’s possible to experience bursts of energy a few weeks a month, which is why following a menstrual cycle workout plan could help you get the most out of each phase of your cycle.
Menstrual cycle workout routines have become a thing on FitTok: The hashtag has racked up over 696 million views on the platform and features videos of users raving about how these workout plans have helped their fitness game. As a form of cycle syncing, the goal is to map out your workouts based on where you are in your cycle. By doing so, it should be easier to make the most of your routine and stay in touch with your body, says Jenna Blake, a board-certified nurse practitioner and hormone specialist. That’s because workout effectiveness varies because of the different hormones that rise and fall throughout the month.
If your fave cycling class falls on a lower estrogen day, it doesn’t mean you have to skip it just because of your menstrual cycle, says Helen Phelan, a fitness advisor for Moody Month, a mood and hormone tracking app. But it may feel better to focus on rest or recovery instead.
Allen, A. M. (2016). Determining Menstrual Phase in Human Biobehavioral Research: A Review with Recommendations. Experimental and clinical psychopharmacology, 24(1), 1. https://doi.org/10.1037/pha0000057
Griggs RC. (1985). Effect of testosterone on muscle mass and muscle protein synthesis. J Appl Physiol (1985). 1989 Jan;66(1):498-503. doi: 10.1152/jappl.1989.66.1.498. PMID: 2917954.
Johnson, WG. (1994). Energy regulation over the menstrual cycle. Physiol Behav. doi: 10.1016/0031-9384(94)90296-8.
Julian, R. (2017). The effects of menstrual cycle phase on physical performance in female soccer players. PLoS One. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0173951.
Kim, SD. (2019). Yoga for menstrual pain in primary dysmenorrhea: A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Complement Ther Clin Pract. doi: 10.1016/j.ctcp.2019.06.006.
Li, SH. (2020). Physical and mental fatigue across the menstrual cycle in women with and without generalised anxiety disorder. Horm Behav. doi: 10.1016/j.yhbeh.2019.104667.
Schmalenberger, K. M. (2021). How to study the menstrual cycle: Practical tools and recommendations. Psychoneuroendocrinology, 123, 104895. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.psyneuen.2020.104895