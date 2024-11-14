And just like that, the long-awaited release of Wicked is but a few days away, with the movie officially hitting theaters on Nov. 22. In anticipation, co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have arrived at New York City’s Nov. 14 premiere — and their expectedly-stunning method looks are serving, to say the least.

The close-knit pair have been embodying their characters at every stop around the world, with Erivo often in Elphaba-inspired emerald green and Grande looking radiant in Glindacore pinks. And, as is her signature, Erivo has rocked larger-than-life nail art at each event, making her manicure a signature staple in all of her ensembles.

Here, Erivo and her manicurist, Mycah Dior give Bustle an exclusive look at her luxe nail art for the event and reveal the actor’s inspiration behind Elphaba’s on-screen mani.

What was the biggest inspiration behind Cynthia’s premiere manicure?

Mycah Dior: This whimsical set is inspired by Wicked, of course, and it brings Elphaba and Glinda’s worlds to life.

Green and pink colors embody their contrasting personalities, with Elphaba’s vivid green skin and Glinda’s soft, light-hearted aura. Hand-sculpted, painted 3D eyes add a bold, mysterious element, while a hand-drawn clock captures the timeless magic of the story. Every detail adds to the enchanting, whimsical feel of this set — it took about four hours to create.

What specific nail polish shades did you use to create the look?

MD: I used Witch O’Clock, Ozitively Elphaba, Let’s Rejoicify, Mod About You, Alpine Snow, and Black Onyx from OPI, and each nail has its own look. For example, for two of the nails, I used a fine detailing brush, drawing a French tip or diagonal line and filling in the negative space with the GelColor Top Coat. I drew a crisscross pattern overlay in a darker green to add depth and contrast, giving it a chic and textured appearance.

Embellishments, like green rhinestones and crystals, were applied along one side of the nail, enhancing the glamorous vibe and adding dimensionality. I think the hand-drawn elements like the clock and the eye really stand out as well.”

What is your most-worn color from the OPI x Wicked collection?

Cynthia Erivo: I love every shade, but especially the ones inspired by my character, Elphaba.

My personal favorite is Ozitively Elphaba — a beautiful, shimmery green with gold pearlescence. I’ve been wearing it a lot.

Other than emerald green, do you have a favorite nail look you love to wear?

CE: Nail art is always a lovely way to express whatever I’m feeling at the time. I love having multiple colors and textures on my nails, gemstones and sculptural pieces, linework and designs, and metallic and shimmer effects. I feel like nails are an extension of the story I want to tell and an extension of who I am. When it comes to fashion or expression or storytelling, there’s something really fun about being able to catch someone’s eye with nails.

How does a fresh set of long nails make you feel?

CE: I love how they elongate my fingers and make them have lots of reach. My recent sets have given me feelings of power, strength, and glamour, but I also love how expressive nails can be. Nails can also be very extravagant, very fun, and very crazy if you want them to be — the scope of how much you can do with nails is really interesting to me and always has been.

What was the process like when picking Elphaba’s on-screen manicure?

Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

CE: At the very beginning of the filming process, [the director] Jon M. Chu and I had a conversation about what I wanted Elphaba to look like, what he felt he wanted her to look like, and how those ideas could marry.

Universal Pictures

I knew I wanted her to have micro braids, and I knew I wanted her to have a full set for two reasons. One, because it felt like a nod to the culture that I come from, and two, it felt like an homage to the law of Oz. There is an infamous picture of Margaret Hamilton, the original Wicked Witch, and she’s in a shadow and has her hands up with long nails. When I saw it at the Academy Museum, I was reminded that nails were always a part of the character.

Because we were starting at the very beginning of her story, I wanted to find a way to incorporate that and make it a part of the richer storytelling of who Elphaba is.

Virgil Apger/Moviepix/Getty Images

I imagined that her nails were almost a part of her genetic makeup, that they just grew long — and like her green skin, she wasn’t sure why. I saw her nails as being part of the magic that she hadn’t discovered yet.

We picked the color that we wanted for her nails — this green marble, a melding of colors. When we get further along during the movie, where she’s allowing herself to be more herself, the nails get longer, and the design gets a bit more extravagant.

Did Elphaba’s long nails feel like honoring a part of yourself, too?

CE: Nails are connected to Elphaba’s humanity. They showcase the magic that she has and the expression of who she is as a person. For me, nails being part of the character was really important because it felt like a nod to my aunties. The first time I got my nails done when I was 16, my godmother took me, and it felt like I was saying thank you to them with Elphaba, like, “There you go, auntie.” I always think about her when I get my nails done because she was my connection to nails. It’s such a ritual to sit and get your nails done, and for many, it's a tradition that we can pass down.