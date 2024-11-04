After what feels like years of anticipation, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are *finally* on their romp around the world in celebration of Wicked, which officially premieres on Nov. 22.

Since Erivo and Grande were first announced as Elphaba and Glinda, the pair have consistently worn ’fits in color palettes that are distinct to their characters. At the film’s premiere party in Sydney, Australia, the duo has continued their thematic styling — and are making method manicures a thing.

Cynthia Erivo’s XXL Emerald Nails

On the red carpet, Erivo stays true to a signature manicure look: a “more is more” aesthetic with extra-long nails, often adorned with 3D elements, glitter, and unexpected textures. From the Academy Awards to Wicked events, the actor has consistently incorporated Elphaba-inspired emerald green nail polish into the mix in honor of her iconic role — and her appearance in Australia took this theme to the next level.

At the event, Erivo was dressed in an elegant black gown, allowing her dark green XXL manicure to get its moment in the spotlight. Trust that every single fingertip featured intricate Elphaba-coded artwork.

On a few fingertips, Erivo wore a delicate black lace material covering the thin, coffin-shaped green tips. Her mani was also decorated with large emerald gemstones, smaller green and clear rhinestones, and silver cross adornments, making for a stunning mosaic effect. Talk about a whole new take on French tips.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Rose Hackle, the Los Angeles-based manicurist and Erivo’s right-hand nail guru, is to thank for the jaw-dropping look.

Ariana Grande’s French Mani

Along with keeping her hair dyed Glinda-esque blonde and wearing a pink-colored wardrobe, Grande has also kept a signature manicure look throughout her time working on the film — it just happens to be the polar opposite vibe of Erivo’s.

SAVERIO MARFIA/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grande has consistently rocked a classic French tip manicure — never straying from the look (even at this year’s Met Gala). She typically sports the traditional nail design on almond-shaped tips with a sheer pink base. The design is so Glinda-coded.

Though the film hasn’t quite hit theaters yet, one thing’s for sure: both actors are slaying their character dressing game.