Step into any Sephora store and you’ll quickly see that the rumors about Gen Z and Gen Alpha are true: These young consumers are looking at ingredient lists, browsing the shelves for retinol and eye creams, and grabbing the fragrances they see on PerfumeTok.

Despite this, Jaimee Lupton — founder of MONDAY haircare, Osana Beauty, and Châlon Paris body care — noticed that few beauty brands actually catered to their needs and preferences.

“[Tweens] are huge beauty consumers and lovers of fragrance, but no one’s really meeting them with an age-appropriate offering that’s also aspirational and doesn’t speak down to them,” she tells Bustle.

That’s how she came up with the ethos behind her latest venture: DAISE*, a line of fragrance-led personal care products meant to be mixed and matched based on your mood on a given day. Think bath and self-care essentials with vibes.

“The approach with DAISE* is to encourage people to come as they are — the mood version of themselves,” says Lupton. “The products and scents had to be interchangeable since everyone’s mood changes day to day, and they don’t want to wear the same things every day.”

Meet DAISE* body care

The brand officially launches on Dec. 29 at Ulta (both in-store and online) and at Target on Feb. 2 with six product types: All Body Spray & Deodorant, Fragrance Body Mists, Foaming Body Wash, Exfoliating Body Scrub, Bath Bombs, and Hydrating Lip Balms. All prices fall below $10.

The All Body Spray & Deodorant and the Fragrance Body Mists are meant to act as your daily scent that you pick — and mix and match and layer to your heart’s content — depending on how you feel. There’s Lowkey Daise, a rose and sandalwood blend; Sunny Daise, which pairs vanilla with coconut; Peachy Daise, a berry and mandarin combo; Hello Daise, which features raspberry and mint; Happy Daise, a grape and amber mix; and Oh So Daise, starring pear and patchouli. “This age group really wants to experiment often, so these are meant to fit into a fragrance wardrobe,” Lupton says, noting that the scents contain complimentary notes.

DAISE*

DAISE* is really all about promoting the playability of beauty — something Lupton staunchly believes will resonate more with Gen Alpha and Gen Z than, say, a clinical-grade skin care line. That’s why every product in the collection features fruity, uplifting scents, fun textures (like the body wash, which comes out as a fluffy whipped foam, and the star-shaped fizzing bath bombs), and candy-colored packaging.

And, since industry data shows that this age group prioritizes self-care, Lupton sees DAISE* as the ultimate solution for a beauty regimen — one that infuses joy into one’s routine with its feel-good features.

“We wanted to create a textured experience, which is another touch point for these beauty-obsessed consumers,” says Lupton. “We want them to play in the beauty space, and be able to do so with accessible products.” Mission accomplished.