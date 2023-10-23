Dove’s “My Hair A Mi Modo” Campaign Is All About Embracing Curls

While Latinxs may share the Spanish language, there is so much diversity amongst each unique culture within the vibrant community.

With skin tones that range from light to deep and eye hues that come in every single color — hair is yet another feature that is immensely diverse amongst Latinxs, ranging from pin straight and red, to curly and espresso brunette.

Nine out of 10 women feel pressured to style their hair according to society's expectations, according to research shared by Dove. Given that there is no one way that a Latinx person is supposed to look, of course, the hair brand shares that Latin women especially are no stranger to this societal pressure.

The #MyHairAMiModo Campaign

Say hello to the Dove #MyHairAMiModo campaign — directly translating to “my hair, my way” — which is a meaningful movement that aims to bring harmful hair stereotypes to the forefront, and ultimately, to a halt.

As a playful kickoff, Dove tapped Li Saumet from Bomba Estéreo to re-record the now-viral song “Soy Yo.” The updated messaging? That hair is about freedom of expression.

Spreading The (Hair) Love

Appreciating your natural hair texture is truly a beautiful thing. Knowing what kind of love, care, and nourishment your strands need is just as beautiful, and can be a major component of one’s self-love journey.

Inspired by that exact sentiment, Dove has created a range of Love Your Hair shampoos conditioners that are tailored to one’s specific needs — such as its Love Those Bold Curls and Love Your Silver Gorgeous Greys collections, for example.

Join The Conversation

A major component of the campaign centers on giving Latin voices a platform. As for exactly how they are doing just that? Dove invites Latinxs to tell their personal hair stories by way of TikTok, being sure to tag the brand and use the #MyHairAMiModo hashtag in each video.