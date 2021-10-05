21 Latinx-Owned Beauty & Fashion Brands To Support Now & Always

Latinx Heritage Month kicked off September 15. While it’s important to always support Latinx-owned brands, it’s especially crucial to champion them during a month that celebrates their many achievements, influences, and cultural contributions. Latinx-owned beauty and fashion brands in particular — and there are a lot of good ones out in the world — could especially use support during this time, as they aren’t often represented equally and can sometimes be overlooked in the beauty and fashion industries, respectively.

That said, a number of Latinx entrepreneurs and celebrities have launched their own beauty lines (or have collaborated with existing brands for capsule collections) and have helped put Latinx beauty on the map. On the fashion front, designers like Farm Rio, Johanna Ortiz, and Maria Cornejo are shaking up the industry with their fresh perspectives and approaches to apparel design.

Still, there’s an exciting plethora of new, up-and-coming beauty and fashion brands that should be on your radar, if they aren’t already. From a skin care line that helps improve biodiversity in Costa Rica to a CBD-infused brand that aims to cure painful feet to a Brooklyn-based apothecary that sells the dreamiest gifts, see 21 Latinx-owned beauty and fashion companies to explore, support, and keep your eye on — even beyond Latinx Heritage Month.

1 Marine + Vine Founded by Evelyn Ginossi, a former attorney and a first-generation Chilean American hailing from California, Marine + Vine is a natural, plant-based body care line created in LA. The brand’s hero product, Tahitian Oil, includes a blend of Tahitian monoi (a fragrant elixir made of coconut oil and Tahitian gardenia petals), passion fruit oil, and macadamia oil. Sadly, this skin-soothing body oil is on backorder (yeah, it’s that good), but the label’s newest launch — a luxe hand cream featuring rose essence, monoi, seaweed extract, and loads of vitamins — will definitely hold you over.

2 Spice Beauty Inspired by the all-too-relatable soreness that comes from a night out in heels (ugh), Mexican entrepreneur Brenda Sandoval Zorkin launched CBD-centered skin care brand Spice Beauty. Her inaugural product? The Heel Stick, a clever solution for painful feet. Infused with 500 milligrams of hemp-derived, Colorado-grown CBD, plus coconut and peppermint oil to calm inflamed skin, the formula gives you fast relief in a pinch without staining your shoes. Spice Beauty’s second product, a bath and body oil, has the same amount of CBD, as well as avocado, grape seed, and sweet almond oil for a luxe (and super calming) soak.

3 Lights Lacquer You might recognize Kathleen Fuentes, aka KathleenLights, from her popular YouTube channel, where the Miami-born, Cuban American beauty vlogger and influencer regularly posts unboxings, reviews, and try-on hauls. In 2019, she launched her own nail polish line called Lights Lacquer — and it’s definitely one to keep on your radar. In addition to cute nail stickers, she often launches fun seasonal collections. The latest one, called “Who Did It?!,” was inspired by vintage murder-mystery novels and includes rich, jewel-toned lacquers that are are so perfect for fall.

4 Thrive Natural Care Thrive Natural Care offers plant-based skin care essentials like shaving oil, face wash, face scrub, and its hero product, the Daily Defense Sunscreen Balm SPF 30. Thrive infuses its products with traditional, antioxidant-rich botanicals from regenerative farms in Costa Rica, like juanilama (a mint-scented plant oil that has anti-bacterial properties) and fierrillo (a rainforest vine with skin-healing properties). Sustainability is key with this brand, as said farms use native plants to improve biodiversity on degraded lands while also supporting local farmers.

5 Treslúce Beauty Treslúce Beauty just launched this year, and already, the colorful makeup line is making a splash in the beauty space. The brainchild of Mexican American singer and actor Becky G, Treslúce carries makeup brushes, eyeliner, faux eyelashes (as well as lash applicator tools and glue), and highly pigmented eyeshadow palettes with names like “I Am Siempre Divina Palette” and “I Am Alma Palette.”

6 Dezi Skin Dezi Skin is another Latinx-owned newcomer to watch. Founded by Mexican American influencer, makeup artist, and YouTube star Desi Perkins, the skin care brand launched this April with its Claro Que C Vitamin C Glow Serum, and just last month released a hydrating face mist with a nourishing blend of vitamin C, AHAs, and hyaluronic acid. Being a Latina in the beauty space is clearly important to Perkins; as she told Bustle in 2018, “When you find somebody you can look up to who has similar features as you, and they make you proud to have [those features], that’s everything. It’s my favorite part of being a Latina in the beauty community: being able to [inspire] young Latinas to be proud of themselves. It makes [my hard work] worth it.”

7 Rëzo Haircare Nubia Rëzo is a curly hair expert with more than four decades in the biz. Not only does she have a salon on New York’s Upper East Side (ask for her signature “Rezo Cut” if you’ve got curly strands) and her own training academy for aspiring hairstylists, she’s recently launched her own vegan haircare line. Targeted toward curly hair (natch), Rëzo Haircare features nourishing, anti-shedding black tea in its shampoo, conditioner, hair serum, and popular Curl Define Hair Gel. It keeps spirals moisturized, soft, and frizz-free.

8 Ceremonia In October of 2020, Swedish Latina Babba C. Rivera took her background as a marketing whiz for companies like Uber, Away, and her own agency, By.Babba, and launched Ceremonia, a line of hair care products with ingredients sourced from Latin America. The brand prides itself in merging modern day hair rituals with Latinx culture to promote “hair wellness.” Its products — which include a weightless milky serum with castor oil, murmur butter, and a Brazilian super fruit called pequi; a witch hazel- and yucca-laced shampoo; and the Bustle-approved Guava Rescue Spray — already have a cult following.

9 Elaluz Camila Coelho’s Brazilian heritage permeates Elaluz, the influencer and model’s recently launched beauty line that nails a trifecta of categories: hair, skin care, and makeup. The name of the brand translates to “she is light” in Portuguese, so naturally, many of the products aim to give you a glow, like the new bronzing stick (great for on-the-go radiance), the face palette that includes shimmery blush, highlighter, and bronzer, and an innovative, overnight tanning cream. Good-for-you Brazilian superfoods and plant extracts — think star fruit, papaya, and guarana — can be found throughout Elaluz’s diverse yet forward-thinking range.

10 Kura Skin If you have trouble navigating the sometimes daunting and overwhelming world of skin care, consider checking out Kura Skin. The data-driven platform and subscription service founded by Latinx entrepreneur Katrina Moreno Lewis matches you up with your ideal routine based on factors like your skin, your environment, your skin goals, and (perhaps most importantly) your budget. After answering a survey, Kura uses an algorithm to analyze product combinations tailored specifically to you, and then a box arrives at your door. The best part? Your custom routine can change as often as you need it to based on your own feedback and, say, the seasons. PSA: Kura carries beloved brands like Osea, Pai, and Alder New York.

11 Marianella If you live in New York, it’s worth taking a trip to Marianella, a new apothecary with two locations in Brooklyn. (Not in the Big Apple? Not to worry — there’s an e-commerce site, though you’ll miss out on the neon lights and Instagram-worthy bathroom.) Owned by a Venezuelan mother-and-son duo, the market carries a wide and chicly curated range of bath, home, and skin care goods from Marianella’s own in-house line and trendy brands like The Butcher’s Daughter and R+Co. Think artsy candles in humorous silhouettes, “body caviar” with charcoal and Hawaiian black lava, and fruit-themed tea towels. Essentially, it’s a gift-giver’s paradise.

12 Flor de Maria Flor de María Rivera has been a shoe lover since before she was even old enough to step foot in a kindergarten classroom. After working as a sports journalist for 12 years, she started a bilingual style blog to share her love of fashion. And in 2019, she launched her namesake shoe brand Flor de María, which includes just about every style you can imagine: sandals, pumps, mules, and boots. Good luck selecting just one pair.

13 Maygel Coronel These swimsuits by Colombian-based brand Maygel Coronel are true statement-makers. Between the dreamy color palettes, dramatic textures, and timeless patterns and prints, even if you don’t have a tropical vacay planned anytime soon, you’ll be ready to hit the beach once you’ve got one of these beauties in your possession.

14 Farm Rio No one does ultra bright, ultra vibrant prints quite like Farm Rio. Founded by Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos in Brazil nearly 25 years ago, the brand is the embodiment of good vibes and sunny optimism. From whimsical, floral frocks to playful jumpsuits, Farm Rio offers something for everyone.

15 El Cholo’s Kid Bright beaded totes will instantly elevate just about any ensemble, incorporating color and texture with one simple item. We love these eye-catching color combos and the fact that these pieces are made with recycled plastic materials. Sustainable and stylish? That’s the winning pair right there.

16 JZD The viral “Latina Power” T-shirt is a must-have in any Latina’s closet. The pink and red palette is equal parts playful and chic. It’ll be the perfect tee for keeping it cute yet casual while running everyday errands.

17 Blush & Bliss Because you can never have too many gold rings, why not stock up on a few more from the online, Latina-owned boutique Blush and Bliss? They add just a touch of glam to any look, and you can stack them depending on the type of vibe you’re going for.

18 Yo Soy AfroLatina Bianca Kathryn launched her brand to create more representation for Afro Latinas, and she’s been incredibly successful with her line of creative accessories, tees, and other merchandise. Some fan favorites include the “Thank You” T-shirt, “Morena” baseball cap, and “Chula” sweatshirt.

19 Hello Updo When your messy bun could use a little love, a silky scrunchie will do just the trick. It’s giving elegant ’90s vibes, and feels way more grown-up than the playful neon scrunchies from back in the day.

20 Hija de tu Madre There’s no question that gold hoops are a jewelry standard. They make most ensembles feel ten times dressier, and help pull together even the most casual of looks. These gold hoops are so versatile; they’re great for formal events, but ideal for a classic jeans-and-white-tee outfit, too.