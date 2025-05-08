I Tested Dove's Whole Body Deodorant Spray At The Charli XCX Concert

Two things that don’t go well together: sweat and large crowds. Unfortunately, at a concert where you’re standing in General Admission, both are inescapable. And at an event like Charli XCX’s Brat tour, where you know you’re going to be dancing and jumping all night — yeah, I’ll let you picture that on your own for a second. Spoiler: It’s not great.

To be fair, I’m not someone who can get away with wearing natural deodorant myself. On a normal sunny day, I’ll probably begin perspiring before I even make it to my subway stop. That being said, as a beauty editor, I have learned how to prepare for occasions when I know I’ll be sweating and don’t want to stink. Yes, it involves lots of showers, but it’s also about sticking to lotions, perfumes, and long-wearing deodorants that will actually last.

So, when I got the chance to put Dove’s Whole Body Deodorant Spray to the ultimate test, aka a Charli concert, I was all in. I knew that this would be one of the sweatiest nights this spring, and what better (or fun) way to do so than to sweat it out with the 365 party girl?

Read on for everything you need to know about Dove’s Whole Body Deodorant Spray.

Fast Facts

Price: $12

$12 Best for: Long-lasting odor control and full-body freshness

Long-lasting odor control and full-body freshness My rating: 4.2/5

4.2/5 What we like: Easy to spray on and invisible

Easy to spray on and invisible What we don’t like: Very strong smell

The Dove Whole Body Deo Spray

Dove’s whole body deodorant spray was launched late last year as part of the brand’s larger body collection. In addition to the spray, the dermatologist-tested line features anti-chafe sticks and pH-balancing creams that are meant to target odor with a skin care twist.

This whole body deo was specifically designed to offer 72-hour odor control with an instant cooling sensation. As the name suggests, it’s made to be used everywhere — from your underarms to your chest, back, thighs, and feet.

The ingredient list is pretty stacked, too. It’s infused with 2% glycerin and vitamin E to help nourish the skin while neutralizing odor, two inclusions that make this feel a lot more wearable than a random deo. Additionally, it contains niacinamide and zinc neodecanoate to support odor protection while maintaining skin comfort. Notably, it’s also free from aluminum and parabens.

Available in four fragrance options — Coconut & Vanilla, Raspberry & Rose, Sage & Lavender, and Peach & White Tea — this deodorant is both functional and customizable depending on what scent you’re into.

Using this deodorant was fairly simple and self-explanatory. To use, hold the can about six inches from your skin and apply wherever you need a refresh. The angled spray makes hard-to-reach spots a breeze.

My Review

Charli XCX is one of my favorite artists, and I’d been looking forward to watching her live for such a long time. Was I worried about the inevitable sweat? A bit, but I also knew that my sweat would probably be the least of my concerns. Prior to heading to the Barclays Center, I spritzed on the spray — under my arms and a bit on my chest — and called it a day.

Daisy Maldonado

Once I arrived, I was met with a full house — the concert was sold out, after all — and the crowd rushed onto the floor. By the time I was crammed into a sea of glittered fans and strobe lights, arms up and screaming “Party 4 U” lyrics like my life depended on it, I realized I wasn’t panicking about my odor. Others couldn’t say the same!

Of course, between the dancing, the lights, and the collective energy, I was definitely feeling the heat. But surprisingly, I didn’t feel sticky or self-conscious. The deodorant had dried instantly and held up the entire night with no white marks and a subtle fresh feeling that made me forget I’d even applied it in the first place.

Daisy Maldonado

After the show, I was riding the high of the performance (and sweating slightly less than anticipated). I walked home since the venue is a short 15 minutes away from my apartment, and I was still feeling the adrenaline of the night.

When I finally got in, my boyfriend commented, “You smell like the Axe version for women.” A glowing review? Perhaps not. However, at least he didn’t say I smelled like sweat.

The Verdict

While the scent might lean a little strong for some (read: my boyfriend), the deodorant spray absolutely delivered on its promise of all-over freshness.

It shockingly held up through hours of dancing, crowds, and heat without leaving any residue or requiring a reapplication. I was fully expecting to come home feeling sticky, but instead, I was genuinely impressed by how dry and fresh I felt, even after jumping around to "Vroom Vroom" and brushing shoulders with strangers in every direction.

It is worth pointing out that the scent was a little more noticeable than I’d usually go for — it didn’t turn cloying or overly sweet, just very present. I’m interested in trying out the other scents in the collection to see whether they’re more my preference.

If you're looking for an easy, effective option for full-body odor control — especially for high-sweat situations like concerts — this one’s worth a spot in your routine.