Over the past couple of years, niacinamide has quickly become one of the most popular ingredients in skin care, thanks in large part to its versatility and ability to work for all skin types, dermatologist Marisa Garshick summarizes to Bustle. Also known as vitamin B3, niacinamide can be found in all sorts of skin care products, though as Dr. Garshick explains, the optimal formulation for you will depend on your skin type and skin concerns. If your primary goals are soothing and moisturizing your skin, consider any of the best niacinamide creams featured here: they all contain an optimal amount of vitamin B3 to deliver the ingredient’s many benefits to your skin, and they’re formulated with other soothing and strengthening ingredients to restore your skin to its strongest and healthiest.

For a quick refresher, Dr. Garshick emphasizes that niacinamide can be enjoyed by all skin types. “It can be used by those with oily skin as it helps to improve excess sebum production, and those with dry or sensitive skin as it is anti-inflammatory and works to support the skin barrier [...] Additionally, because of its anti-inflammatory properties and benefits for redness, it can also be helpful for those with acne or rosacea-prone skin,” she explains.

With that in mind, the best niacinamide cream for you will mostly depend on the other ingredients in the formula. Dr. Garshick says that niacinamide can be paired with retinoids and exfoliating acids to reduce irritation; with hyaluronic acid or ceramides to improve the skin barrier and help your skin retain moisture; or with other antioxidants, such as vitamin C. “Because niacinamide also helps with [unwanted] discoloration and hyperpigmentation, it can work well in conjunction with other ingredients for hyperpigmentation, and can also be found in various sunscreen formulations,” Dr. Garshick adds.

To find your perfect moisturizer match, keep scrolling to shop five of the best face creams with niacinamide; then, check out this guide to the best niacinamide serums.

1 Best Niacinamide Cream For Dry Skin La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Also available on Ulta, $20 and Dermstore, $20 La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane line was designed with dry, weakened skin in mind, so if you have dry and/or sensitive skin that’s showing signs of dehydration or irritation, this is a great daily moisturizer to use. The formula combines skin-strengthening ceramides (which, as Dr. Garshick noted, can help improve your skin barrier’s function) with soothing niacinamide and the brand’s signature thermal spring water, which is rich in good-for-skin prebiotics. The light, oil-free face cream offers both immediate and long-term hydrating benefits, and, though ideal for dry skin, is safe for use on all skin types. Relevant review: “Destroyed my skin barrier, like a noob, and was really suffering. Dry, scaly, itchy, painful skin that was actually disrupting my sleep. Lessons learned on proper skincare. I'd tried all my trusted moisturizers and was even using a heavy amount of aquaphor slugging, but it wasn't helping enough and seemed to be creating more issues for me. So I did some research and decided to give niacinamide and ceramides a chance, which this product combined. After using this product, I noticed immediate relief and my skin was back to normal in a couple days. It's honestly a miracle. Will keep this product in my routine going forward.”

2 Best Niacinamide Gel-Cream Naturium Niacinamide Gel Cream 5% Amazon $20 See On Amazon Also available on SokoGlam, $20 This lightweight gel-cream contains 5% niacinamide, which, according to Dr. Garshick, is the ideal concentration of vitamin B3 to include in a product. “Although the concentration of niacinamide may vary in different products, it is not necessary to use products with a very high concentration of niacinamide as this may be more irritating. Generally products containing a niacinamide concentration less than 5% are less likely to cause irritation,” she explains. Fragrance-free and suitable for all skin types, this refreshing, cloud-like moisturizer can help promote a clearer, more even skin tone over time, and also offers immediate hydration to dry skin in need of much-needed moisture. Relevant review: “This is a lightweight gel that is fast absorbing. It has no scent. It is NOT sticky, which is a big plus for me, as most gel-like creams I have tried in the past have a sticky residue. I put this on at night before bedtime and in the morning I have noticed my complexion is smoother, brighter and more even. Also, it has a plumping effect. I will definitely repurchase. [...]”

3 Another Great Gel Cream With Niacinamide Paula's Choice SKIN BALANCING Invisible Finish Moisture Gel Amazon $31 See On Amazon Also available on Nordstrom, $31 Lightweight, non-greasy, and oil-free, this daily gel-cream from cult-favorite brand Paula's Choice is an ideal moisturizer for people with oily (and/or acne-prone) skin. In addition to offering all the benefits of niacinamide, like less visible pores and a more even-looking complexion, this moisturizer contains vitamin C for a brightening boost, as well as hyaluronic acid to keep skin healthy and hydrated. The formula is also rich in antioxidants to protect skin from environmental damage, and skin-calming ingredients to help alleviate redness and irritation. Basically, this gel-cream does it all, all while promoting smoother skin and leaving a matte finish behind. Relevant review: “This product is amazing! I've been searching for 38 years for a moisturizer that doesn't make my skin oily or cause me to break out that I can also wear under makeup without it feeling heavy. It makes my skin feel great. SO happy I came across this...will be a repeat buyer!”

4 Best Soothing Niacinamide Cream For Sensitive Skin PURITO Centella Unscented Recovery Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $17 In this K-beauty formula, two hero ingredients work together to soothe, calm, and repair sensitive skin: niacinamide and centella asiatica. Impressively, centella asiatica is first on the ingredients list — even before water — meaning you're getting a super-strong dose of this known skin-soother and wound-healer. Niacinamide is up towards the beginning of the ingredients list, too, while a heady combination of squalane, glycerin, and shea butter work to moisturize and hydrate dry skin. In addition to being a great moisturizer for highly sensitive skin types — the Purito Centella Unscented Recovery Cream doesn't contain harsh chemical irritants or known allergens, and it's mostly made with natural, plant-based ingredients — it's also a wonderful option for anyone looking to heal blemishes, fade scars, or improve uneven skin tone. Relevant review: “I cannot express enough how sensitive my skin is. My face will bleed if I simply scratch an itch too hard. Needless to say my skincare products have to be free of all chemicals and fragrance like this one. This moisturizer feels great on your skin and provides a perfect layer under makeup. This a lightweight cream that is completely non greasy and helps to keep inflammation at bay. I would even recommend this moisturizer for children, it is that gentle. It’s definitely a staple in my skincare regimen.”

5 Best Niacinamide Night Cream EltaMD PM Therapy Facial Moisturizer Amazon $36 See On Amazon Also available on Dermstore, $36 EltaMD may best be known for its cult-favorite sunscreens — but the brand makes some other killer products, too. Exhibit A? The PM Therapy night cream, which, being oil-free, fragrance-free, and noncomedogenic, is safe for use on just about any skin type. The moisturizer uses hyaluronic acid to moisturize skin as you sleep, while niacinamide helps repair signs of damage and even out skin tone. Rice proteins are also included in the formula to improve elasticity and encourage collagen production, which means firmer, smoother skin. Consider trying their accompanying day cream, too. Relevant review: “Loving this moisturizer. After using for a month I have seen definite improvement in the quality of my complexion. I also like that this product is scent free and is non-irritating on my increasingly sensitive skin.”

6 Best Affordable Night Cream With Niacinamide CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM Amazon $13 See On Amazon Also available on Ulta, $19 and Walmart, $13 For a budget-friendly alternative, CeraVe's Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM rings up at under $15 a bottle (or, you can stock up on a two-pack for $25). Free of both oil and fragrance, this night cream combines hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides to hydrate and replenish skin overnight. The lotion is lightweight and noncomedogenic, so it won't feel too heavy or clog pores. Relevant review: “This moisturizer is perfection in a bottle for me. I love it. It's the only moisturizer that has ever truly worked for my skin type: dry due to Retin-A, sensitive, acne-prone. The vehicle is incredibly lightweight so if you like a cream formula, this isn't it. This is for people that don't like that dimethicone smooth feeling that sometimes leaves your skin feeling tacky/mask-like. This has dimethicone but it's not one of the first ingredients so it does not have that slick feeling, thank goodness. I prefer lightweight so this checks all the boxes for me. [...]”

7 Best Niacinamide Eye Cream First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Cream Amazon $32 See On Amazon Also available on Sephora, $36 and Ulta, $36 This ever-so-slightly shimmering eye cream from First Aid Beauty offers both an immediate illuminating boost and long-term brightening benefits when used consistently. Rich in skin-protecting antioxidants, de-puffing caffeine, hydrating sodium hyaluronate, and of course, niacinamide, this thick, sheer eye cream provides a great base for concealer but also looks beautiful when worn on its own. “[...] It has a shine to it that almost feels like I’m applying a subdued highlighter so I pat excess on my cheek bones for shine. It really brightens the eyes and makes me look more refreshed and awake [...]” described one Amazon reviewer. Like all FAB products, it’s super gentle, free of common irritants, and safe for sensitive skin, too. Relevant review: “I was super excited when I received this little jar. I expected a typical eye cream, but when I opened it, I was pleasantly surprised. This cream has a slight peachy tint, and very subtle shimmer. I'm not a big believer in shimmer over the age of 30, but it's so minimal and doesn't draw attention at all. It acts as more of a highlighter. But still a great daytime moisturizer. I love this, it's my new every day eye cream for sure.”

Expert:

Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology