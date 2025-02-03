If you’re a devoted “skin nerd,” as Dr. Shereene Idriss lovingly calls her community, you’re already familiar with “lip basting.” The beauty hack is one the New York City-based dermatologist and bona fide dermfluencer came up with years ago as a way to revitalize “dry af” lips.

Well, considering dry af lips are a skin concern for pretty much everyone — especially this time of year — her latest launch is a true godsend. Meet the Dr. Idriss Barrier Baste Lip Basting Duo, featuring two products that work together to deliver a smoother, more hydrated pout.

The Dr. Idriss Barrier Base Lip Basting Duo

Idriss initially created her lip basting technique after testing countless products that didn’t do the moisturizing job. This hack involves exfoliating your pout first via a chemical exfoliant, followed by the application of an emollient-rich formula.

The exfoliating step is key, BTW. Since the skin on your lips is so thin and doesn’t produce oil, it’s more prone to dryness. On top of that, your mouth moves a lot — which adds to buildup. If you don’t remove those dead skin cells, it’s harder for hydrating products to actually penetrate.

To make the entire process easier, Idriss wanted to concoct her own system for pillowy soft lips. “The Barrier Baste Lip Basting Duo is a two-step, clinically proven lip duo formulated to smooth, hydrate, and protect the skin, inspired by my viral ‘lip basting’ hack — because who doesn’t want their lips feeling like a buttery, juicy turkey on Thanskgiving?” Idriss tells Bustle.

Step one is the Barrier Baste Lip Peel ($24), a gentle, no-rinse treatment that contains mandelic acid and gluconolactone, two gentle chemical exfoliants that work to remove dead skin cells. Unlike physical scrubs, these actives do the job with TLC, so you’re not disrupting the sensitive skin barrier on your pout. To further ensure the peel isn’t going to irritate, it also has hydrating glycerin in the formula.

Then there’s the Barrier Baste Lip Baste Treatment Lip Balm ($24), the heavy-duty moisturizer. This baby features nourishing and hydrating ceramides, squalane, and shea butter, all of which soothe dry, chapped lips.

The Review

As someone who’s been dealing with an extra parched pout, I was excited to give this derm-backed solution a try. After brushing my teeth one evening, I applied the peel, which had a thin, watery-like consistency. It wasn’t sticky, and it didn’t sting (as I imagined a peel would) — though I felt the faintest spicy sensation.

Idriss advises waiting until the peel fully dries before slathering your lips with the baste. This took a couple of minutes, during which I worked on the rest of my skin care routine. Once it was absorbed, I applied the second part of the treatment — and this rich, cushion-y, buttery concoction felt like a dream on my skin. My pout felt instantly drenched with moisture, and had a gorgeous sheen to it. The texture wasn’t overly thick, either — it’s a medium-weight balm that seals in all that hydrating goodness.

Dr. Idriss

In the morning, I woke up to happy, non-chapped lips. They looked more smooth than they were the day before, which I’ll credit to the peel (I never exfoliate my lips — oops). The moisture lasted, too. Typically, I’m frantically reaching for a lip balm by midday, but that wasn’t the case after using this system.

The Verdict

If you’re serious about remedying your dry, chapped lips once and for all, trust that Idriss — the lip basting guru — has the ultimate solution. I’ll be using the Dr. Idriss Barrier Baste Lip Basting Duo whenever my pout needs some TLC.