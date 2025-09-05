Much like her albums, Dua Lipa’s manicures have earned a “no skips” reputation. And — in a surprise to no one — her latest look is no exception.

The “Electricity” singer launched the North American leg of her Radical Optimism tour with a brand-new set that echoes her on-stage aesthetic. Think fishnets, but for your fingertips.

Dua Lipa’s Fishnet Nails

On Sept. 4, Lipa posted an Instagram carousel (she is the photo dump queen, after all) featuring two iconic costumes from her first night in Toronto: a gold lamé bustier bodysuit and an all-black feather-and-rhinestone getup, both styled with a pair of open-knit stockings.

The photo collection also showed off her latest mani, which was decorated with a perfect replica of her fishnet-style tights. Painted over a milky sheer base, the nails were topped with graphic black arches that resembled both mesh and spiderwebs, giving the design a bold, dimensional effect.

To create the look, artist Anna Hoang (who’s based in Toronto) used a base coat of builder gel — specifically, Magicgel Nail Guard in the shade Cuteness — aka a thick formula that adds strength and structure to the natural nail. She then reached for Bossygal’s Gel Art Liner in black, whose ultra-fine brush makes it ideal for painting on intricate designs like this one.

Lipa is known for her maximalist manis — this year alone, she’s sported a Y2K-coded crystal flower set, neon alligator-print French tips, and studded Skittle nails — so it’s no surprise that she chose something extra special (and very much on theme) to celebrate her big night back on stage.

Fall Nail Trends

Though Lipa’s spiderweb-esque design is so unique, it ties into a larger trend experts predict will dominate this fall.

“I think translucent black nails will have a moment — not quite sheer, not fully opaque,” celebrity manicurist Tanaya “Nay” Middleton tells Bustle. “It gives a smoky, edgy vibe that’s unexpected but wearable. It’s like a sultry version of summer’s jelly nails.”

Lipa’s manicure isn’t exactly “jelly black,” but it channels the same smoky translucence and effortlessly cool edge that Middleton describes. And with three more months left on tour, fans can expect plenty more fun nail inspo ahead.