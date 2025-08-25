Over the weekend, Dua Lipa turned 30, and there’s no question that she rang in the new decade right. There was an exotic island vacation (complete with plenty of teeny bikinis), a nostalgic Instagram caption that celebrated all the successes of her 20s, and a celebratory mani that gave a whole new meaning to the phrase “birthday baubles.”

Her look took some of 2025’s best nail trends — namely, Skittle nails, aura art, and 3D accents — and brought them together into a statement-making work of art on her fingertips. In other words: It was the ultimate birthday manicure for a Leo.

Dua’s Birthday Mani

For her milestone occasion, Lipa had each of her nails painted in a different bold shade, then topped with raised, clear bubble-like embellishments. Around each bubble sat a halo-like ring of contrasting color, creating the effect of tiny orbs glowing with their own auras. The result was part playful, part futuristic, and completely party-ready.

The “Levitating” singer showed off the set alongside two freshly hatched sea turtles (talk about a birthday dream) and layers of gold shell jewelry, perfectly complementing the vacation’s under-the-sea aesthetic.

In some cultures — particularly in the Philippines, but also across Latin America — polka dots are linked to prosperity and good fortune, which makes them a fitting choice for Lipa’s big birthday weekend. Throughout the vacation, she sported multiple spotted looks that tied back to her playful mani, making the whole celebration feel coordinated down to the tiniest detail.

The Maximalist Mani Queen

As if her Skittle-studded mani wasn’t enough to remind everyone that Lipa is a nail art icon, her longtime nail artist Michelle Humphrey wished the singer a happy 30th by sharing some of the best looks the two of them have created together over the years.

Among them? A Y2K crystal flower mani, a neon alligator-print French, and a full rhinestone-encrusted set.

In the caption, Humphrey refers to Lipa as “My muse and nail queen!!! 🙌🏽👑”— and, based on the photos she shared, it’s easy to see why.

ICYMI: Polka Dot Nails Are In

FWIW, Lipa’s most recent spotted manicure is actually the second one she’s rocked this summer. During Paris Fashion Week, she decorated black-and-nude French tips with a smattering of small white dots.

“Dots are one of the easiest ways to play with color and texture, and they have this effortless charm that feels super fresh right now,” nail artist Franky Monet previously told Bustle.

Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter also co-signed the polka dot nail trend over the summer, each putting their own spin on the look: Bieber with lemon yellow polish to match her recent Rhode launch, and Carpenter with vintage nude-and-white spots inspired by her upcoming album.

With this latest set, though, Lipa takes things to the next level. The combination of different colors and textures makes polka dots feel less retro, more 2025 — and totally appropriate for a milestone birthday.

Needless to say, she’s bringing her “nail queen” crown straight into her 30s.