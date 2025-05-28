A major announcement is making waves in the industry: e.l.f. Beauty has officially acquired Hailey Bieber’s fast-growing skin care brand, rhode, for $1 billion.

Known for its simple yet high-performance products, rhode has quickly become a go-to for folks who want basic, easy-to-use skin care that works yet feels luxe at the same time.

What does this mean for both brands? With this major deal, e.l.f. — the beloved drugstore brand behind many TikTok-viral products — is gearing up to help rhode grow bigger and faster, reaching even more beauty lovers all over the world.

The news comes amid the recent (also major) announcement that rhode will be coming to Sephora stores across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. by the end of fall 2025.

And don’t worry: Bieber isn’t going anywhere. The mom, model, and entrepreneur will continue running the creative side of rhode, making sure the products stay true to her. Plus, she’ll help guide e.l.f. and its brand portfolio as Strategic Advisor, making this partnership a true team effort.

“We can’t wait to bring rhode to more faces, places, and spaces,” Bieber shared in a press release. “From day one, my vision for rhode has been to make essential skin care and hybrid makeup you can use every day.”

e.l.f. Beauty

The acquisition comes just three years since she launched her line. “I look forward to leading the brand into this exciting new chapter of possibilities alongside my co-founders Michael D. Ratner and Lauren Ratner, who have helped bring my vision to life from the start,” Bieber shared in a statement.

Her excitement about expanding rhode perfectly aligns with e.l.f.’s vision for the future. Both brands are clearly focused on breaking beauty barriers and bringing innovative, high-quality products to a wider audience, which makes this acquisition feel less like a takeover and more like a mutually beneficial partnership.

For e.l.f.’s CEO, Tarang Amin, rhode was the perfect fit, and will be joining Alicia Keys’ Keys Soulcare, vegan beauty brand Well People, and dermatologist-tested skin care and body care brand Naturium under e.l.f.’s umbrella.

As he shared in the press release, “e.l.f. Beauty found a like-minded disruptor in rhode.” He sees the brand as a way to shake up the beauty world even more, making “the best of prestige accessible” and pushing innovation forward. Big day for skin care lovers.