In an endless sea of makeup brands, only a select few have risen the ranks to become cult-favorite staples among the masses. One of the most affordable among them, of course, is household name and drugstore icon e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Over the last few years, e.l.f. has released quite a few fan-fave glam essentials — like the Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14) and the seriously buzzy Bronzing Drops ($12), to name a few. The brand’s latest launch, however, is its first foundation to drop in *seven* years — and TBH, it was entirely worth the wait.

Meet The Soft Glam Satin Foundation

Officially available as of June 3, e.l.f.’s new Soft Glam Satin Foundation ($8) comes in 36 diverse shades, ranging from deep with warm undertones to fair with cool undertones. Boasting medium, buildable coverage, the formula has a natural satin finish that feels lightweight and breathable on the skin.

Infused with antioxidant-rich, fruit-based extracts — including hibiscus, blueberry, and more — this skin care-first foundation is ideal for all skin types and provides beautiful coverage without ever feeling cakey.

Key Ingredients

Hibiscus Complex: Rich in antioxidants, this flower-based oil helps moisturize skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

How It Compares To The e.l.f. Lineup

While this is the first foundation from e.l.f. in a number of years, it isn’t the only one the beloved drugstore brand has on the market — but it does fill a hole in its existing lineup.

Some formulations — like the layer-friendly (and completely viral) Halo Glow ($14) and CC Creams ($15) — offer similar skin care benefits, but have sheer finishes that tend to be best for to the natural, “no-makeup makeup” look.

On the other hand, the brand’s Flawless Satin Foundation ($6) has much fuller coverage with a semi-matte finish, which makes it ideal for days when you want to go slightly heavier with your gam.

The new Soft Glam Satin Foundation exists somewhere in that sweet spot between both vibes. It’s a true medium and gets extra points for being easy to layer—you can really customize your coverage by applying more product to any spots that need a little extra love.

For just $8, this foundation will help you completely refresh your summer routine thanks to its breathability and buildability. It’s so good, though, you’ll want to keep it on your skin well into fall and beyond.