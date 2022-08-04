Without much warning, e.l.f. cosmetics casually dropped the Halo Glow Liquid Filter. As one of the most talked about launches of the summer (that just so happened to sell out almost immediately in all shades), many are dubbing it a near perfect dupe for Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-fave complexion hero, Hollywood Flawless Filter.

If you’re a late night TikTok scroller or beauty aficionado, you’ve likely heard of the latter most-loved product, with heavy hitters like Adele, Madison Beer, Mandy Moore, and more obsessed with the skin-enhancing formula. And being that it’s been around for quite a few years now, it has become a major staple for all the glow-loving, minimal makeup girlies of the world.

As a regular user of the OG radiance booster, I just had to get my hands on e.l.f.’s newest release to put the (already) viral formula to the test, and see if the hype was really real — and to say I had some high expectations would be a serious understatement.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fast Facts

Price: $14

$14 Best For: Those that want some serious glow (especially if you have combination / dry skin types)

Those that want some serious glow (especially if you have combination / dry skin types) Rating: 3.5/5

3.5/5 Vegan & Cruelty-Free: Yes

Yes Pros: Affordable; packed with squalane, hyaluronic acid, and sunflower seed oil

Affordable; packed with squalane, hyaluronic acid, and sunflower seed oil Cons: Limited shade range; may not be best for those with very oily skin

The E.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter

A lightly sheer liquid formula, the Halo Glow Liquid Filter is meant to create a radiant complexion, with a soft-focus appearance that looks smooth and almost “filtered” by way of finely-milled powders. Blurring the skin with just a few swipes, it’s meant to either be worn alone for a no-makeup makeup look, under your favorite foundation for a glowing base, mixed with your foundation, or placed on top of foundation for some added dewiness.

What’s more, this formula is packed with ingredients like squalane and hyaluronic acid, which both target hydration and moisture.

My Skin Type

In a few words, my skin is sensitive and pretty blemish-free — though like everyone, I have my problem areas. My t-zone tends to get quite oily towards the end of the day, and my nose often has a hard time with certain foundation formulas, leaving the area patchy and more textured than I’d like.

In general, I prefer a dewy finish rather than matte, and as a total skin care lover, I pack on moisture day and night for a plump, “glazed donut” complexion.

First Impression

Immediately when looking at the color through the glass bottle, I was a bit concerned that the lightest shade would be much too orange for me. And when smelling the product in the bottle, I noticed an ever so subtle natural odor that I wasn’t a big fan of (though it’s undetectable once on skin). Nonetheless, I swiped Halo Glow allover (using it’s pretty large doe foot applicator, which was nice for quick application), and began to blend with a dense brush.

Quickly, my initial concerns with the color went away as the flexible hue blended beautifully into my skin. Evening out any redness or discoloration I had, I was impressed by the lit-from-within radiance that looked so healthy and natural. And though it doesn’t promise much coverage by any means, I truly loved how my skin looked and went in with some light concealer under the eyes and on a few spots for an easy, minimalist makeup look.

After a few hours of wear, I did notice that my more oil-prone skin turned much more slick and greasy than I would have liked, with my typical loose powder fix doing very little to combat it. Though I had no other noticeable issues, the formula did rub off quite a bit more than usual on my white towel during an evening workout as well (which, to be fair, is bound to happen with any dewy formula).

Is It Really A Dupe For Charlotte Tilbury’s Flawless Filter?

As a user of the lightest shades from both brands, the color difference was super noticeable in the bottle (though not so much on skin). And in terms of shade range — Charlotte Tilbury has e.l.f. beat, with 12 options compared to e.l.f.’s lineup of eight.

Olivia Rose Ferreiro Olivia Rose Ferreiro

Aside from tiny discrepancies, I must say — both products do exactly as they say and perform with almost identical results. The biggest benefit of using e.l.f., aside from the lower price of course, is the high levels of active squalane and hyaluronic acid that are missing from Hollywood Flawless Filter’s ingredient list.

The Final Verdict

As far as dupes go, I must say — e.l.f. really understood the assignment. Both products blend seamlessly on skin and effortlessly create that stunning, red carpet ready glow.

That being said, the super oily skin gworls may want to skip this launch (or use sparingly) as it really enhances that greasy appearance after a long day of wear. For now, I can’t say that it will replace my tried and true Charlotte Tilbury formula — though e.l.f.’s version is a great option for those that want the look for less, have combination or dry skin types, or makeup artists that want to build out their kits without spending a ton of cash.