Sandal season is coming to a close, and though it may seem pointless to continue to get pedicures when your toes won’t see the light of day until spring, there are still plenty of reasons to regularly give your feet TLC during the colder months of the year.

"The colder months are when pedicure care really matters,” explains Juanita Huber-Millet, the founder and creative director of Townhouse nail salons. That’s because the dry weather can lead to heel cracking and skin breakage. Plus, trapping your toes in boots for months on end can wreak havoc on your nails and cuticles if they’re left untreated.

And while you’re dealing with the practical stuff (whether at home or in the salon), why not make it pretty, too? After all — fresh polish is a small indulgence you’ll appreciate every time you take your cozy socks off.

This season, fall 2025 pedicure trends lean into the darker shades of the colder months. “Summer pedicures are all about bright, vibrant energy — think juicy corals, hot pinks, or playful neons,” says Rebecca Isa, creative director at Zoya. “Once fall hits, the palette shifts to deeper, moodier tones that feel more grounded. It's less about bold pops and more about rich, tonal sophistication.”

Keep scrolling for 13 ideas to inspire your next set.

1. Warm Metallics

Yes — you can take your chrome obsession to your toes. "Metallics are making a return for pedicures this season, and I couldn’t be happier,” says Huber-Millet. “Brushed bronze, antique gold, and warm copper tones on toes feel fresh, unexpected, and elevated, and add a subtle touch of glamour that works as beautifully with open-toe heels as it does peeking out under tights."

2. Emerald

Autumnal greens fall somewhere between the fresh shades of spring and the pine-inspired hues of winter — and emerald strikes the perfect balance between the two. To make the look feel especially luxe, try adding a cat-eye effect that mimics the look of the stone itself.

3. Plaid

Plaid is practically synonymous with fall, and reinterpreting the pattern on your toes will channel the wardrobe staple in the chicest way.

4. Seasonal Neutrals

As Huber-Millet says, neutrals evolve come fall. “Instead of the bright beiges of summer, this season is about warmer, deeper tones,” she says. This season, expect to see brown-tinted hues —like taupe, mushroom gray, dusty beige, and rich chocolate — trending for toes. “They’re elegant, versatile, and pair beautifully with autumn wardrobes, from knitwear to tailored boots.”

5. Wine Red

There’s something undeniably sexy about a red pedicure all year round, but especially during the colder months when it’s only revealed after you strip off your socks and boots. This season, trade your usual cherry shade for something more berry-adjacent — which makes for the perfect pairing with a glass of pinot by the fire.

6. Fabric-Inspired Finishes

“Velvet and satin finishes have been trending, created through specialist polishes that give a soft, fabric-like effect,” says Huber-Millet. “They’re not part of most standard menus, but they speak to the mood of the season: rich, layered, luxurious.”

7. Polka Dots

Polka dot nail art was everywhere this summer, and its popularity is showing no signs of slowing down. Give the print an autumnal update by using deep, rich tones — or even black, which gives the design an edge.

8. Café Browns

“Coffee-inspired shades are leading the way, from espresso to latte,” says Juli Russell, a nail expert and brand ambassador for Sally Beauty. “They are warm, rich, and versatile, making them both neutral and moody at once.”

9. Graphic Designs

Don’t be afraid to play around with nail art on your toes — even if it’s subtle. “Negative space art, like fine lines or tiny geometric patterns, also translates beautifully to smaller nail beds,” says Isa.

10. Garnet Polish

Can’t decide between red and brown polish for your next pedi? A deep garnet shade toes the line between the two (no pun intended) and will ultimately give you the best of both worlds.

11. Glossy Black

Russell says that black toe polish is officially back — and these days, it’s more elevated than emo. “On short, clean nails, it feels refined and stylish,” she says. “It gives a minimalist edge that looks modern and chic.”

12. Shimmering Black

If a pure black pedi isn’t quite your thing, Isa recommends trying a metallic-tinted or sparkling version of the shade instead. “They catch the light beautifully on your toes, and add a luxurious touch to your pedicure,” she says, adding that Zoya’s Emery Polish is the perfect pick for your next shimmering midnight pedi.

13. 3D Accents

Yes, you can take 3D details to your pedicure game. “Tiny studs or minimalist pearl accents on just the big toe can feel elegant rather than overdone,” says Isa. “The key is subtlety — one or two design elements per foot max — so it feels considered and wearable with any shoe style.”