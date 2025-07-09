If you’re looking for the ultimate mani, Hailey Bieber has the answer. And so do Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa. The coolest of cool-girl celebs are all in agreement: It’s a polka dot nail summer.

The ’50s-esque retro chic pattern is back in a major way this season — not just in fashion, but on fingertips, too. Whether styled in bright, punchy hues or as a neutral French tip, dotted designs are suddenly everywhere

Maybe you’re trying to level up your mani game, or maybe you’ve hit a nail art slump after cycling through every trend. Either way, polka dots are here for you (not that they ever really went out of style). The best part? It’s simple enough to DIY your own set.

“It’s giving whimsy without going full cartoon,” nail artist Franky Monet previously told Bustle. “Dots are one of the easiest ways to play with color and texture, and they have this effortless charm that feels super fresh right now.”

Here, find the cutest celeb sets for inspo.

Dua’s French Polka Dot Mani

Polka dots work for every occasion — even Paris Fashion Week. While wearing a bridal-esque feather-textured Schiaparelli couture gown, Lipa donned a set of cutesy dotted nails from celeb manicurist Michelle Humphrey. She wore them with a nude base and a black French tip with white polka dots. On the ring finger, Humphrey brought the dots down the entire nail for an easy accent.

Getty Images/Neil Mockford / Contributor

Sabrina’s Nude Polka Dot Nails

For Carpenter’s “Manchild” music video, she rocked the retro design, which was in line with her upcoming album’s seemingly vintage inspiration. Celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt crafted the singer’s set, and even shared a tutorial for eager fans. After applying the neutral base, she used a dot tool and white polish to carefully place the tiny spots.

Hailey’s Lemon-Dotted Set

Polka dots are fun on their own, but Hailey Bieber took them to the next level with a pop of color. Created by her go-to artist Zola Ganzorigt, the set featured a bright yellow base with soft gray dots. In a tutorial, Ganzorigt showed just how simple polka dot nails can be — using just the tip of a pencil to dot on the polish.