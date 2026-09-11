Temperatures may be cooling down, but hair color trends are heating up. From the brightest blondes to the deepest brunettes, just about every shade is getting a dose of warmth this season — with plenty of shine and dimension to boot.

“Fall used to mean going darker, but I don’t really think about it that way anymore,” says celebrity colorist Jeremy Cohen. “First, I look at what summer did to the hair. Maybe the ends got too blonde, the brunette lost its richness, or the highlights started taking over. It’s all about putting in more depth, richness, and tone without erasing all the beautiful things the season gave you.”

For blondes, that might mean embracing the golden and peachy tones summer brought out. Brunettes can hold onto their sun-kissed highlights, too, turning them caramel and chestnut for a more seamless finish. Even near-black espresso gets a refresh with a gloss that makes those post-summer ends look a whole lot healthier. Bottom line: You don’t need a dramatic transformation to make your hair feel brand new this season — sometimes a little warmth, depth, or shine is enough.

Ahead, the pros break down the fall 2026 hair color trends you’re about to see everywhere — plus exactly what to ask for at the salon.

1 Teddy Bear Bronde Instagram / @haileybieber Somewhere between blonde and brunette, teddy bear “bronde” is a natural fit for anyone whose summer highlights are starting to feel a little too bright. Instead of covering them up completely, Dina Hasanovic, a colorist at the Jerome Lordet Salon in New York, says to take those lighter pieces “warmer and more caramel-toned” so they sit closer to your light brown base. The lower the contrast between the two, the softer and cozier the whole look feels. What to ask for: A dimensional bronde with caramel and honey tones woven throughout, while keeping some of your existing highlights for contrast.

2 Toasted Chestnut Getty Images/ Aurore Marechal / Staff “For years, everyone was terrified of seeing warmth in their hair and asking to get rid of every ounce of red or gold,” says Jeremy Cohen. “Now, I’m seeing the opposite.” One color that totally fits the bill? Toasted chestnut, a very warm brown with plenty of dimension. It’s deep but not too dark, with an amber undertone that catches the light with hints of honey and copper. Because, apparently, the leaves aren’t the only thing picking up a little red this season. What to ask for: A medium chestnut brown with amber undertones.

3 Peach Blonde Instagram / @dianebuzzetta By September, the blonde you left the salon with at the beginning of summer is probably long gone. But if months of sunshine and swimming have already turned everything golden, peach blonde makes the case for leaning even further into the warmth. “It’s warm, reflective, and has a softness that looks flattering against the skin,” says celebrity colorist Cassie Cohen. A mix of honey and copper tones, it’s basically the perfect excuse to give your purple shampoo a break. What to ask for: A warm peachy blonde with a natural root and subtle dimension.

4 Glossed Espresso Getty Images/Stefanie Keenan / Contributor Maybe it’s the days getting shorter, but something about dark hair in the fall just feels right. That said, you don’t need to go jet-black to scratch that itch. Glossed espresso takes brunette about as dark as it can go, pairing a cool-toned base with a glassy finish that makes your hair look even more dimensional, healthy, and expensive. “It’s sleek, luxurious, and looks beautiful whether the hair is worn straight or with waves,” says celebrity colorist Dimitris Giannetos, who recommends L’Oréal Paris’ Le Color Gloss to keep the color and shine looking fresh between appointments. What to ask for: A deep espresso brunette with a cool-toned base and a gloss to enhance shine.

5 Cinnamon Auburn Instagram / @dimitrishair Copper hair for fall? Groundbreaking. This year, though, the perennial staple is getting a brunette twist. “Instead of bright, fiery orange, it’s becoming a little more sophisticated,” says Hasanovic, pointing to shades like cinnamon and auburn. Jeremy Cohen agrees: “The new version is browner, deeper, and much easier to wear. Think brunette first, with that coppery auburn coming through when the light hits it.” What to ask for: A deep auburn with a brown base and subtle golden-copper undertones.

6 Baby Blonde Instagram / @jacobrozenberg The freshly bleached look is giving way to something much more buttery and lived-in. Enter: baby blonde. With a beige-gold base and champagne highlights, the shade is still bright, just not overpowering. But according to Jeremy Cohen, getting a believable blonde is just as much about placement as it is about tone. “I like to add brightness around the face and through the ends, but keep enough of the natural base so that you’re not looking at a head full of highlights,” he says. “It should almost make you wonder if she was just born with really great blonde hair.” Best of all, keeping your roots closer to their natural color means you can stretch the time between touch-up appointments. What to ask for: A beige-gold blonde with champagne highlights concentrated around the face and ends, plus a natural root.