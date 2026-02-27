February may be short, but the month’s beauty launches left a mark that’ll last well into the spring (and beyond). Between the blizzard, the continuation of awards season, and the start of fashion week, a lot happened in these last four weeks — yet the best product launches still managed to generate buzz.

February’s most exciting newness spanned multiple categories, delivering formulas that’ll keep you glowy, healthy, and hydrated from head to toe. These include a sprayable body oil that’ll flood your limbs with moisture, a reparative face cream designed to treat winter’s most annoying skin woes, a multitasking leave-in treatment that addresses hair damage — basically, the perfect remedies for whatever seasonal beauty concerns you might be facing as you wait for spring to finally rear its head.

For some teasers: Hailey Bieber’s makeup artist dropped a skin-friendly foundation with the most gorgeous finish. Kiehl’s introduced a nourishing moisturizer that supports an impaired skin barrier. And Neutrogena proved once more that drugstore makeup can rival prestige brands.

Whether you’re upgrading your hair care routine, stocking your shower, or hunting for a new lipstick, this month’s innovations have you covered. Ahead, shop February’s best beauty launches, according to Bustle’s beauty team.

1 The Serum Foundation m.ph by Mary Phillips Le Skin Weightless Serum Foundation Sephora $49 See On Sephora “Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips came out with a serum foundation that’s quickly become a fave amongst practically every beauty editor I know — myself included. With 2% niacinamide plus hyaluronic acid, it keeps your skin hydrated, but doesn’t skimp on coverage. It’s buildable and breathable, and truly has a skin-like finish. You can apply it with the brand’s also-new foundation brush, but I also like warming it up in my hands and then using my fingers to tap it in. Usually I’m a skin tint-kinda gal for everyday coverage, but this is so incredibly light and comfortable that I’ve been using it on the reg. The hype is real.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

2 The Hairspray Joico Hold Hero High Hold + Shine Boosting Finishing Spray Ulta $22.50 See On Joico “I don’t often use hairspray, but when I’m lucky enough to get a blowout, you can bet that I’ll do whatever I can to make it last. Joico’s newest launch has quickly become my non-negotiable for extending good-hair days. It firmly locks each strand in place — wind, humidity... nothing stands a chance — while adding a glossy, polished finish. — RL

3 The Body Oil Spray Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist - Cocoa Butter Vanilla Scent Target $9.99 See On Target “I love the moisture you get from a body oil — but not the greasy feeling that lingers. Aveeno’s hydrating elixir, however, comes in a quick-drying mist form that solves that problem. Its quick-drying, oat- and jojoba oil-infused formula absorbs into the skin without feeling sticky. Even better? Its cocoa butter vanilla scent, created with the brand’s sensitive skin scent technology that’s gentle enough for all skin types to enjoy. It’s become my post-shower MVP.” — RL

4 The Antioxidant Serum Black Rose Concentrate Sisley Paris $320 See On Sisley Paris “If you’re familiar with Sisley’s Black Rose line, you already know how major this launch is. The Parisian brand’s cult-favorite collection — powered by antioxidant-rich black rose extract — now includes a serum. After testing it for over a week, I can confirm it’s worth the hype. What makes it stand out is the exclusive Black Rose molecular extract, packed with complexion-boosting anthocyanins to fight environmental aggressors, plus sea rockweed extract and vitamin B12. The result? Brighter, plumper, more radiant skin — and I can already see the difference in my glow.” — RL

5 The Soothing Face Cream Kiehl's Ultra Facial Meltdown Recovery Cream Nordstrom $45 See On Nordstrom “Whether you’re healing your skin post-procedure, dealing with inflammation, or have an irritated skin barrier, Kiehl’s newest concoction is a godsend. Packed with colloidal oatmeal and bisabolol, it’s like TLC in face-cream form. Lightweight yet soothing, it’s been rescuing my winter-ravaged skin — any flaking or redness disappears almost immediately after applying.” — RL

6 The Firming Moisturizer Beauty of Joseon Revive Firming Moisturizer Sephora $24 See On Sephora “Since landing stateside, cult-favorite K-beauty brand Beauty of Joseon has quickly won over skin care aficionados. It’s recently gotten in on the retinol game with the most delightfully lightweight moisturizer. Featuring a fermented form of retinol (more bioavailable, less irritating), skin-plumping copper peptides, and barrier-supporting ceramides, it leaves you with an overall healthier, dewier complexion.” — RL

7 The Contour Stick Precision Contour Stick Smashbox $26 See On Smashbox “I’m a contour newbie, so I appreciate a product that makes the job easy. Smashbox’s new contour stick adds subtle definition and lift to your look, and the creamy formula is practically foolproof — I just swipe and blend, then I’m done.” — RL

8 The Leave-In Nexxus Keraphix Liquid Crystallizer Reconstructive Leave-In Treatment Ulta $29.99 See On Ulta “This bond treatment is next-level. With keratin resistance therapy and liquid crystal amino acids, the multitasking leave-in restores strands from the inside out while shielding against future damage. It also doubles as a heat protectant, smoothing serum, and detangler — my hair has never felt so luscious. I’m obsessed.” — RL

9 The Glow-Boosting Body Oil Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Vanilla Cocoa Shimmering Gel Body Oil - Sunlit Glow Target $9.79 See On Target “Vaseline has created the ultimate fix for dull, pale winter skin. This hydrating body oil-meets-gel formula gives your limbs an instant sun-kissed glow with a subtle golden shimmer *and* warm vanilla scent — no trip to St. Tropez required.” — RL

10 The Tinted Lippie Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balm Clinique $26 See On Clinique “Clinique’s Chubby Stick gives me two things I love: a tinted lip balm I can swipe on without a mirror, and a satisfyingly thick, crayon-like applicator. It’s creamy, moisturizing, and delivers sheer, buildable pigment in a range of gorgeous shades (I’m partial to Boundless Blush, a pinkish-brown). It’s the perfect on-the-go product to toss in your bag.” — RL

11 The Eye Serum Olay Regenerist Anti-Aging Eye Wrinkle Treatment Target $34.99 See On Target “Olay just launched a line of potent skin care formulas inspired by in-office procedures. My fave? This eye wrinkle treatment. It tackles fine lines and crow’s feet with peptides, bakuchiol, and glycerin, which provide an instant brightening effect and smoothing with regular use. I’m obsessed with the round metal-tip applicator — it helps reduce puffiness and makes a mini eye-massage moment feel extra indulgent.” — RL

12 The Everyday Lipstick HydroBalm Tinted Lipstick Westman Atelier $50 See On Westman Atelier “With its weighty, magnetic packaging, this lipstick is a dream before you even apply it. But the product itself is just as good: One swipe drenches my pout with so much juicy moisture, thanks to peptides, seaweed extract, ceramides, and botanical butters. And while it wears like a luxe lip balm, it’s actually a sheer, slightly shiny lipstick with color that lasts. I’m partial to Pippi for a casual red moment.” — RL

13 The Retinal Serum VENN Retinal Infusion MLV5 Serum VENN $155 See On VENN “If you’re not familiar, VENN is a Korean clinical skin care brand. It just launched the perfect retinal for beginners (retinal is a more potent alternative to retinol). With 0.5% of the encapsulated vitamin A derivative, plus soothing cica, sodium hyaluronate, and multi-lamellar liposomes for better penetration, it’s super powerful yet gentle. It’s actually the first retinoid product I’ve used in about two years, and I’ve experienced zero irritation — just smoother, more even skin.” — RL

14 The Cream Blush Neutrogena Healthy Glow Creamy Blush Stick Target $12.99 See On Target “Tate McRae wore these blush sticks at the Grammys, so naturally I had to try them. The verdict? They rock. It’s the first makeup product I’ve tried from Neutrogena, but the brand’s skin care roots shine through. The formula contains mango butter and jojoba oil, gliding on easily without feeling greasy. Pigment is sheer but buildable, with a soft-matte finish that’s creamy enough to blend with your fingers — without slipping or melting before lunch. I’ve been reaching for the shade Spiced Rose, a sun-kissed mauve with subtle brown undertones. Basically, it’s everything you want in an everyday blush: long-lasting, foolproof, and at the right price point. Consider me a converted drugstore makeup fan.” — Emma Stout, beauty writer