Celebrity Beauty
All The Best Hair & Makeup Looks At The 2026 Grammys
Featuring mermaid waves, Y2K updos, and more.
The marathon of awards season is well underway, with the 2026 Grammys airing live on Sunday, Feb. 1.
After the old Hollywood glamour of the Golden Globes, music’s biggest night is taking a more experimental turn. Pop star glam is back, after all. For proof, look no further than one of the year’s nominees for Best Dance Pop Recording, Zara Larsson: the singer showed up with bigger-than-life mermaid waves cascading past her hips, paired with her signature pink blush. FKA Twigs, meanwhile, debuted bright and bold red hair that made a statement against her nude gown. Even Paris Hilton leaned more 2016 than “clean girl” with a black smoky eye.
There were also plenty of red carpet staples, including bobs (naturally). Rosé wore hers extra curly, while Coco Jones styled hers straight with subtle bends. And Addison Rae, who’s nominated for Best New Artist, stuck with a classic Old Hollywood hairdo, albeit paired with a plunging bellybutton cut-out in her dress.
Here, find the best hair and makeup looks spotted at the 2026 Grammys.
1Zara Larsson’s Mermaid Hair
Zara Larsson fully committed to the mermaid theme, from her sequined bra top-and-skirt combo to her crimped waves. Celebrity hairstylist John Novotny created her Ariel-coded lengths using OGX’s Bond Protein Repair collection and Wavytalk hair tools.
2Sabrina Carpenter’s Babydoll Blush
Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter stunned on the red carpet in a custom Valentino gown, paired with a romantic ponytail and lots of babydoll blush.
3Rosé’s Curly Bob
Fans typically see Rosé with long hair, but she switched things up at the Grammys with a jawline-length bob, styled into perfect ringlets that framed her face.
4Tyla’s Y2K Pony
Is it 2026, or 2001? Tyla channeled a Y2K pop star with a wavy, Barbie-style ponytail, complete with a deep side part and braided tendrils.
5Coco Jones’ Wavy Lob
Coco Jones looked positively radiant at the Grammys. Davontae’ Washington, her hairstylist, used Dyson tools and SheaMoisture’s Silk Press In A Bottle Prep Cream to create a modern wet lob that was equal parts sleek and fluid.
6FKA Twigs’ Red Strands
There’s no better place for a musician to debut a new beauty look. FKA Twigs took full advantage of the occasion to show off her fiery red dye job, styled into spikes and locs.
7Paris Hilton’s Smoky Eye
Paris Hilton took a break from her signature classic glam with a dramatic smoky eye and cut-crease eyeshadow. That’s hot.
8PinkPantheress’ Romantic Updo
The “Boy’s A Liar” singer opted for a romantic updo and wispy bangs, perfectly complemented by her mauve blush.
9Ali Wong’s ’60s Half-Up Hairstyle
Ali Wong went full ’60s with a voluminous half-up hairstyle. Celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins created her Valley of the Dolls-inspired look using Donna Bella Clip Ins and Marc Anthony styling products.
10Billie Eilish’s Hair Clips
Billie Eilish proved that hair accessories are red carpet–approved, with two barrettes clipping the front pieces of her hair back from her face.
11Doechii’s Pineapple Pony
Doechii matched her glam to her gown with vampy tones, which she paired with a playful pineapple pony.
12Addison Rae’s Old Hollywood Waves
Proof you can never go wrong with a classic. Addison Rae served a master class in Old Holywood waves, swept to the side and paired with a soft flush.
13Tate McRae’s “Kate Moss” Hair
To complement her Balenciaga ensemble, Tate McRae wore a sharp cat-eye, glossy lips, and “Kate Moss”-inspired hair, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. He used L’Oreal Paris styling products, the Dyson Supersonic, Great Lengths Tape-Ins, and a spritz of Initio Atomic Rose Hair Perfume for good measure.
14Karol G’s Undone Waves
Long live the messy beauty movement. Karol G wore effortlessly perfect waves with her sheer turqoise gown, crafted by celebrity hairstylist Cesar Ramirez using Kérastase products.
15Chappell Roan’s Vampy Glam
In a surprise to no one, Chappell Roan sported full glam — this time, a “Mugler medieval fantasy,” as her makeup artist Andrew Dahling describes her ’90s-inspired look with smoky shadow, shimmery liner, and muted red lip (all by MAC Cosmetics).
16Laufey’s Lavender Eyeshadow
Laufey was a vision in violet in her bedazzled lavender gown and matching eyeshadow — a pastel color story done right.