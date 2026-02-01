The marathon of awards season is well underway, with the 2026 Grammys airing live on Sunday, Feb. 1.

After the old Hollywood glamour of the Golden Globes, music’s biggest night is taking a more experimental turn. Pop star glam is back, after all. For proof, look no further than one of the year’s nominees for Best Dance Pop Recording, Zara Larsson: the singer showed up with bigger-than-life mermaid waves cascading past her hips, paired with her signature pink blush. FKA Twigs, meanwhile, debuted bright and bold red hair that made a statement against her nude gown. Even Paris Hilton leaned more 2016 than “clean girl” with a black smoky eye.

There were also plenty of red carpet staples, including bobs (naturally). Rosé wore hers extra curly, while Coco Jones styled hers straight with subtle bends. And Addison Rae, who’s nominated for Best New Artist, stuck with a classic Old Hollywood hairdo, albeit paired with a plunging bellybutton cut-out in her dress.

Here, find the best hair and makeup looks spotted at the 2026 Grammys.

1 Zara Larsson’s Mermaid Hair Getty Images/Amy Sussman / Staff Zara Larsson fully committed to the mermaid theme, from her sequined bra top-and-skirt combo to her crimped waves. Celebrity hairstylist John Novotny created her Ariel-coded lengths using OGX’s Bond Protein Repair collection and Wavytalk hair tools.

2 Sabrina Carpenter’s Babydoll Blush Getty Images/Amy Sussman / Staff Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter stunned on the red carpet in a custom Valentino gown, paired with a romantic ponytail and lots of babydoll blush.

3 Rosé’s Curly Bob Getty Images/Brianna Bryson / Staff Fans typically see Rosé with long hair, but she switched things up at the Grammys with a jawline-length bob, styled into perfect ringlets that framed her face.

4 Tyla’s Y2K Pony Getty Images/Gilbert Flores / Contributor Is it 2026, or 2001? Tyla channeled a Y2K pop star with a wavy, Barbie-style ponytail, complete with a deep side part and braided tendrils.

5 Coco Jones’ Wavy Lob Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur / Contributor Coco Jones looked positively radiant at the Grammys. Davontae’ Washington, her hairstylist, used Dyson tools and SheaMoisture’s Silk Press In A Bottle Prep Cream to create a modern wet lob that was equal parts sleek and fluid.

6 FKA Twigs’ Red Strands Getty Images/ Leon Bennett / Stringer There’s no better place for a musician to debut a new beauty look. FKA Twigs took full advantage of the occasion to show off her fiery red dye job, styled into spikes and locs.

7 Paris Hilton’s Smoky Eye Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor Paris Hilton took a break from her signature classic glam with a dramatic smoky eye and cut-crease eyeshadow. That’s hot.

8 PinkPantheress’ Romantic Updo Getty Images/John Shearer / Contributor The “Boy’s A Liar” singer opted for a romantic updo and wispy bangs, perfectly complemented by her mauve blush.

9 Ali Wong’s ’60s Half-Up Hairstyle Getty Images/Brianna Bryson / Staff Ali Wong went full ’60s with a voluminous half-up hairstyle. Celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins created her Valley of the Dolls-inspired look using Donna Bella Clip Ins and Marc Anthony styling products.

10 Billie Eilish’s Hair Clips Getty Images/ETIENNE LAURENT / Contributor Billie Eilish proved that hair accessories are red carpet–approved, with two barrettes clipping the front pieces of her hair back from her face.

11 Doechii’s Pineapple Pony Getty Images/Brianna Bryson / Staff Doechii matched her glam to her gown with vampy tones, which she paired with a playful pineapple pony.

12 Addison Rae’s Old Hollywood Waves Getty Images/John Shearer / Contributor Proof you can never go wrong with a classic. Addison Rae served a master class in Old Holywood waves, swept to the side and paired with a soft flush.

13 Tate McRae’s “Kate Moss” Hair Getty Images/ ETIENNE LAURENT / Contributor To complement her Balenciaga ensemble, Tate McRae wore a sharp cat-eye, glossy lips, and “Kate Moss”-inspired hair, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. He used L’Oreal Paris styling products, the Dyson Supersonic, Great Lengths Tape-Ins, and a spritz of Initio Atomic Rose Hair Perfume for good measure.

14 Karol G’s Undone Waves Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor Long live the messy beauty movement. Karol G wore effortlessly perfect waves with her sheer turqoise gown, crafted by celebrity hairstylist Cesar Ramirez using Kérastase products.

15 Chappell Roan’s Vampy Glam Getty Images/Brianna Bryson / Staff In a surprise to no one, Chappell Roan sported full glam — this time, a “Mugler medieval fantasy,” as her makeup artist Andrew Dahling describes her ’90s-inspired look with smoky shadow, shimmery liner, and muted red lip (all by MAC Cosmetics).