In the ever-evolving beauty landscape, K-beauty and J-beauty have made their mark with cult-favorite products like sheet masks and oil cleansers. Now, the spotlight shifts to C-beauty, or Chinese beauty, largely driven by the influence of Douyin (China’s TikTok) on social media. Among the most captivating brands leading the movement is Florasis, renowned for its fusion of technology with traditional Chinese aesthetics and beauty rituals.

Florasis, often hailed as "the world’s prettiest makeup" by its fans, draws inspiration from Chinese art and culture, marrying traditional elements with contemporary beauty trends. The line’s most popular products, like the Blooming Rouge Love Lock Lipstick ($49) and the Floral Engraving Phoenix Makeup Palette ($59), have set the stage for the brand's latest launch: the Infinite Blossom Longwear Liquid Eyeshadow ($25).

This new collection is not just a beauty product — it's part of Florasis' goal to share the elegance of Chinese culture with the world through cosmetics.

Florasis Infinite Blossom Longwear Liquid Eyeshadow

The Infinite Blossom Longwear Liquid Eyeshadow takes inspiration from the "12 Goddesses of Flowers" legend of Chinese folklore, offering a dozen enchanting shades influenced by the goddesses’ symbolic flowers. Each hue is categorized into one of the four seasons, and the vibrant colors capture the essence of the warmer seasons, while the cooler shades evoke the tranquility of snow-covered landscapes.

“This concept is deeply rooted in Chinese culture, adding a layer of meaning to each shade,” explains Gabby Chen, Florasis’ president of global market, in an exclusive interview with Bustle. “The seasonal grouping ensures that each trio of colors harmonizes beautifully, allowing users to create looks that resonate with the time of year.”

True to Florasis' commitment to artful designs, the eyeshadows are presented in packaging that echoes a traditional Chinese accessory known as "发簪" (hairpin). “In ancient China, hairpins were functional items used to secure hairstyles and served as symbols of social status, elegance, and femininity,” says Chen. “The tassels attached to these hairpins often featured intricate embroidery and fine materials, adding a touch of grace and sophistication to a woman’s appearance.”

The liquid eyeshadows stand out, not only for their stunning presentation but also for their inclusion of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) principles. Infused with peony seed oil extract — revered as the "king of flowers" in TCM — these eyeshadows offer natural antioxidant and clarifying benefits, blending makeup with skin care for a holistic experience.

The Review

Ahead of its highly anticipated U.S. launch, I had the chance to get my hands on all 12 shades of the Infinite Blossom Longwear Liquid Eyeshadow collection. Spoiler alert: the packaging is every bit as exquisite IRL. The moment I laid eyes on them, I could instantly tell which colors represented each season and their respective flower goddesses — from summer’s pastel plum and deep magenta to fall’s soft champagne and peach tones. Each shade is a stunner on its own, but my personal favorite has to be Stardust, a mesmerizing silver glitter with an icy purple pearlescent shine.

As someone with oily skin and hooded eyes, I’m usually wary of liquid eyeshadows — they tend to smudge and crease before the day’s half over. But I decided to put these to the test on a hot summer day, wearing Stardust during an evening out. When I got home, I was genuinely impressed by how well it held up. There was minimal creasing, even around the folds of my eyes, which is a huge win for my eye shape. Even after washing it off with a cleansing balm, tiny flecks of glitter lingered — proof of its staying power.

The application was smooth, with the product gliding effortlessly onto my lids. While I did find it a bit tricky to blend, I’ll admit I’m not the most skilled with eyeshadow, so that could be due to my technique. When I swatched the other shades, they were all vibrant and intensely pigmented. I can see anyone who loves bold, eye-catching makeup falling head over heels for this new line.