The manicure world is no stranger to avant-garde statements, from holographic chrome to eccentric 3D nail art. But the latest trend taking over people’s fingertips is causing quite a stir online.

If you thought manicures couldn’t get any more unconventional, a new contender has entered the chat: fluffy nails. This trend is taking over TikTok and will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about nail art. It’s polarizing and bizarre — but, whether you like it or not, it’s definitely happening.

A fluffy mani is just what it sounds like: nails that resemble the same soft texture as your favorite fuzzy sweater. It’s giving Muppet, but in a way (some) people are finding to be quite stylish. The controversial look is achieved by using flocking powder and sprinkling it onto wet polish, which creates the fluffy 3D effect. Hey, if being the center of attention is your goal, these statement-making nails will help you achieve just that.

Ready or not, fluffy nails are here. Scroll on for inspo if you’re debating getting in on the boldly textured mani.

1 Blacked Out @dmvnails_arlington When done in plain black, fluffy nails look pretty chic. The dark shade blends the texture, making it feel a bit more seamless and understated.

2 Mismatched Art @nailsentialsbyannie Rock a completely different color scheme and nail art design on each fingertip and combine it with fluffy texture for pure maximalist art.

3 Mad For Plaid @corasunsetarts These black, pink, and white plaid nails look straight out of Gossip Girl — perfect for preppy winter vibes.

4 Cow Print @nailsbymeech Everyone is obsessed with cow print, and this textured effect brings the Western style to a whole different level.

5 Heart Details @merylounails Test out the fluffy nail trend by focusing on a specific detail or accent, like this red heart-adorned set.

6 Colorful Swirls iceylana It may still be winter, but you can look ahead to spring by rocking a colorful 3D mani like this one that features cheerful yellow, orange, blue, and green hues that truly stand out.

7 Periwinkle Accent @nails_bymi This purple accent nail looks extra cute in combination with the mint green shade used on the rest of the mani. Pairing polka dots next to the lone fluffy nail is a great way to make the set look cohesive.

8 3D Maximalist @judy__nailz Go big or go home. This set doesn’t shy away from the maximalism end of the spectrum, and you have to respect it. Swirls, flowers, pom poms, and the duck nail shape? It has it all.

9 Fluffy Zebra @m.elles.andbeauty Animal print is hot right now, and this set combines zebra stripes with a fluffy texture to create just the right amount of contrast to make a splash.

10 Abstract Shapes @basecoatstories Add some bright fuzz to the corners of a bare nail for a minimalist mani that takes a bold turn.