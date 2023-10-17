Ice Spice Wore Duck Nails With French Tips Like A Y2K Baddie

On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 14, Ice Spice joined the ranks of artists who have left their mark as a musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”

Performing a fan-fave, “In Ha Mood,” along with a newly released single with Rema called “Pretty Girl,” the artist’s second performance was announced by her friend Taylor Swift (featured her on a remixed version of “Karma” before bringing her on stage during The Eras Tour).

ICYWW, Ice Spice is a breakout artist who has quickly risen in popularity throughout 2023. The Bronx native not only received the award for Best New Artist at 2023’s MTV Video Music Awards, but shortly thereafter, she collaborated with Dunkin’ (and Ben Affleck) to create a very on-brand Ice Spice Munchkins Drink.

Her signature beauty look, which often includes ginger curls and long nails, has become instantly recognizable.

Ice Spice Put French Tips On Duck Nails

Wearing an all denim everything ‘fit that’s very much nodding to pop stars of the early aughts — namely Britney Spears who donned a similar look back in 2001 — the artist stepped out after “SNL” for the show’s after-party at Catch Steak in New York City. Ice Spice’s manicure also referenced the Y2K era, and were the understated hero of the look.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

With a sheer pink base and light brown milk chocolate French tips, her manicure featured what appears to be some silver gems. Trading up her go-to coffin-shaped nails, she instead opted for an eye-catching flared nail shape that had its heyday from the early 2000s into the early 2010s.

The Duck Nail Trend Is Polarizing

Duck nails, sometimes referred to as flare nails, pretty much look how they sound. Instead of following the size of your natural nail bed, or being pointed to a smaller width (like Cardi B’s beloved stiletto shape, for example), duck nails actually fan out wider towards the tips. One notable fan from the early 2000s is Snooki (aka Nicole Polizzi) from MTV’s “Jersey Shore” who often wore the nail shape paired with loud designs like zebra print.

While Ice Spice is the most recent to rock the divisive nail shape in 2023, other celebrities have also embraced the trend. Back in May of this year, Lizzo experimented with the look with Barbiecore shades of hot pink.

Chocolate Manicures Are Taking Over, Too

Whether or not you’re a fan of the flared nail shape, one trend that is clearly beloved by most is chocolate-colored tips. In other words? Polish shades and nail art details that feature shades of brown, from ultra-light milky brown colors to a rich, near-black espresso.

Hailey Bieber has tapped the trend twice already, opting for a chocolate chrome moment before painting her tips with a dark cocoa croc print while in Paris. Halle Bailey, too, most recently went with milk chocolate nails with a cozy velvet finish.