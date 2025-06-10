Every day, something new gets dubbed a millennial trait — and the internet reacts as if nothing is more embarrassing to the young, cool crowd than acting millennial.

Ankle socks, skinny jeans, and side parts have all gotten the cheugy treatment. Now, the next-gen makeup girlies are coming for mascara.

Meet the minimal lashes movement, aka “ghost lashes,” which begs the question: Is mascara a millennial trait, or is this merely a passing trend?

What Are Ghost Lashes?

For so long, mascara was considered a non-negotiable, desert island makeup product for most glam lovers. If you were doing the bare minimum beat, you’d still swipe some onto your lashes. But Gen Z is ditching the dramatic eyelash aesthetic in favor of a more natural look that enhances the eyes without stealing all the attention.

Seen on runways, red carpets, and Instagram selfies alike, the minimalist makeup trend is taking over. Big names like Lorde and Sofia Richie rocked the look at the Met Gala, while stars like Addison Rae have been sporting a barely-there lash.

According to Kat Dorn, makeup artist at LRN Beauty, ghost lashes offer “a refreshing alternative to thick voluminous black lashes or mascara.” That may have been the norm for so long, but beauty is going back to the basics.

Even as tightlining makes its great return, it’s often in brown shades and used as a light accent on a more natural look. And in the curated chaos of today’s trends, mascara is being pushed out.

Unlike other low-key makeup looks, though, this one isn’t just for the clean girl stans. Ghost lashes are versatile. Besides pairing seamlessly with a bare face, they also allow other parts of your glam to shine — whether it’s a dramatic eyeshadow, chromatic eyeliner, or a bold lip.

Instagram/@francescaabrahamovitch Getty Images/Mike Coppola/MG25 / Contributor 1 / 2

It has its benefits, too. “Over time, this will definitely give your natural lashes a break and allow them to grow more easily,” says Dorn, especially if you opt for a lash serum over a clear or minimal mascara. It also means less eye makeup to clean up (a true perk).

How To Rock The Trend

You can also groom your lashes without picking up a wand. “Slightly enhance the lash line [with eyeliner] or curl and brush your lashes when forgoing the mascara,” Dorn suggests for those who still want a little something. As a plus? “This will aid in a mess-proof summer face without having to worry about smudging or fallout of product,” she adds.

If you just can’t quit mascara yet, you’ve got options. For one, you can swap your go-to black for clear. “This will give you the same look but help your lashes stand up without any color,” says Dorn. Or you can opt for a brown mascara for a slightly more natural look.