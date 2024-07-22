Gigi Hadid's Favorite "Sunset Blush" Is Literally Only $12

Come sweet summertime, Gigi Hadid transforms her endlessly chic, high-fashion vibes to an aesthetic that’s much more carefree and understated, even down to her makeup.

Her summer beauty routine is all about an effortless and natural glow, and lucky for us, the supermodel and Guest In Residence founder recently shared her current blush combination to the ’gram. Spoiler: Her three favorite shades are $12 each.

Gigi Hadid’s Go-To Liquid Blush

Kicking off summer ’24, Hadid shared a series of selfies at the pool that featured her “no makeup” look. While she kept her eye makeup to a minimum, she did have glossy lips, filled-in brows, and sun-drenched cheeks to match.

While she didn’t reveal her entire glam routine, she did share the exact blush combo she was wearing — the Maybelline Sunkisser Multi-Use Liquid Blushes in three shades. She’s been a spokesperson for the iconic drugstore brand since 2015.

Starting at the highest point of her cheeks, Hadid applied two small dots in the vibrant pink shade called “Blazing Blush.” Just below that, she added three dots of the rich rose hue named “City Sizzle.” Adding a bit of a bronzed glow to the entire look, Hadid then added three dots of the color “Electric Bronze,” before blending away for a blushed complexion that’s akin to a summery sunset.

Gigi’s younger sister, Bella, is a clear fan of her refreshed look, taking to the comments section to say, “summer jell is my favorite jell” — a reference to Gigi’s full first name, Jelena.

“Sunset Blush” Is *So* Summer 2024

The makeup trend is also making the rounds on TikTok, where it’s been dubbed with a fitting name: “sunset blush.”

The trend is exactly what it sounds like. Beauty-loving girlies are blending a trio of pink, orange, and champagne liquid blush and liquid highlighter shades for cheeks rich with color and dimension.

It’s safe to say Gigi has officially cemented the rising look for the summer season, and perhaps even the fall months to come.