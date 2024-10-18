You may have thought fashion month was over, but nope. On Thursday, Oct. 17, Giorgio Armani hosted the ultimate encore: his famous One Night Only show — his first one since 2013. This was to celebrate the reopening of his Madison Avenue store in New York City while showcasing his Spring/Summer 2025 collection, and it was an event that had countless A-listers (including Pamela Anderson, Orlando Bloom, and Amanda Seyfried) and fashion fanatics flocking to the Park Avenue Armory on the Upper East Side.

The clothes were dazzling and had major Old Hollywood vibes, complete with 1920s-style flapper hats, silk maxi dresses, and perfectly tailored suits. Beauty-wise, the glam and hairstyles were kept classic — with a modern twist.

Burgundy Double Eyeliner Glam

As lead makeup artist Hiromi Ueda says, the entire collection was inspired by the spirit of adventure — and that’s something she wanted to translate into the makeup look. To do this, she focused on the models’ eyes with a unique eyeliner look.

“I used a burgundy eyeliner on the top and bottom, and had a gap in between, creating a double eyeliner,” she tells Bustle backstage. “Inspiration was the ’60s, but with a modern twist.” With the two lines on the outer corners, Ueda meant to evoke a passage like “a traveling road,” she says.

Getty Images/WWD / Contributor

For this, she used a blend of Armani Beauty’s Eye Tint in 99M (black) and 56S (a deep mahogany), which she blended with a small shadow brush. To further highlight the eyes, she coated models’ lashes with the Eyes To Kill Classico Mascara paying special attention to the outer corners, and a bit of the Eye Tint in 12S (an iridescent gold) on the inner corners and center of the eyelids.

Ueda wanted the models to look like they were going on a trip, so she kept the rest of their faces sun-kissed and slightly glowy via Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Bronzing Powder and Silk Cheek Tint in Rosy Peach along with the Luminous Silk Acqua Highlighter on the cheekbones.

The lips were kept subtle yet multidimensional by way of two different textured products: the satiny Lip Maestro 01 on fairer skin or 10 on deeper skin tones, all with Prisma Glass lip gloss in the center of the pout.

Perfectly Tousled Updos

There were two different hairstyles for the female models: a tucked-in bun with a side part, and an upside-down ponytail that doubled as wispy bangs for those wearing hats.

“I was trying to come up with ways to show a little bit of hair with the hat and get a little hairstyle in there,” lead hairstylist Orlando Pita tells Bustle backstage. “[The wispy bangs] soften the hat line and make it look sweeter.”

Getty Images/WWD/Contributor Getty Images/WWD/Contributor 1 / 2

For the buns, Pita created finger grooves throughout models’ hair and then took two pieces from the sides, created a ponytail in the middle, then tucked the sides into it, pinning it all up with bobby pins.

“Everything is supposed to have this organic feel to it, not too gelled and perfect and slick,” says Pita. To fully embrace the imperfect vibe, he used mousse and powder in models’ hair for volume and lift before putting it up. “There’s a lot of prep that goes into making it look natural.”