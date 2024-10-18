Celebrity Style
Lili Reinhart Flaunted Her Cleavage In A Plunging Low-Cut Dress
And it sparkles, too.
Lili Reinhart just stepped out in one of her most daring looks to date.
The actor attended the Giorgio Armani Women's SS25 Fashion Show and Afterparty in New York City on Thursday, Oct. 17, where she hung out with the likes of Orlando Bloom, Amanda Seyfried, Pamela Anderson, Brie Larson, and Brooke Shields.
While all of the event’s guests dressed to impress at the show, Reinhart’s plunging attire stood out among the A-list crowd.
Lili’s Sparkly Low-Cut Dress
The Riverdale star posed at NYC’s Park Avenue Armory, where the event was held, wearing a plunging deep navy dress adorned with sparkly detailing. As for her cleavage — it was on full display.
To accessorize, the actor kept things to a minimum, wearing a simple pair of dazzling drop earrings which perfectly complimented her sparkling gown.
Lili’s Semi See-Through Gown
This isn’t the first time Reinhart has stunned in a daring dress recently. In May, she attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Strangers: Chapter 1 in support of her former co-star and bestie, Madelaine Petsch.
Styled by Jared Ellner, the actor wore a slinky black sheer dress at the premiere, which had been taken right out of Rodarte’s Pre-Spring 2025 collection
In the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 lookbook, Reinhart’s Rodarte movie premiere gown was designed with delicate lace trims around the shoulder straps and neckline, which appeared to have been removed from the actor’s dress.
Reinhart’s choice of designer outfit wasn’t surprising, as she’s known for her love of all things Rodarte. As well as wearing the brand on several other occasions, the actor was also featured in its Spring/Summer 2020 lookbook.