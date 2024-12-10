Glow Recipe’s Cloudberry Cream Is My New Morning Dopamine Boost

Cloudberry, oh cloudberry — I didn’t know you existed until Glow Recipe introduced you to me via toner in 2023, but now you might just be my favorite fruit of all time. You’re that girl — or, should I say, that fruit. Someone who thrives even in the harshest conditions; who doesn’t let dryness or dullness dim your shine; and who plays nicely with my combination-oily skin and leaves it softer and brighter than before. Plus, your name is just so damn cute.

Thus, you can imagine my unencumbered joy when Glow Recipe told me (top secretly) that it would be launching a Cloudberry Bright Moisture Cream. A rich, buttery concoction infused with my favorite orange, bulbous fruit? Say less.

I immediately stole, er, took a sample, and brought it home with me to test. So — does the new Cloudberry Bright Moisture Cream live up to its predecessor? How does it compare to other Glow Recipe moisturizers? And have I thrown all my other moisturizers to the wayside? Read ahead for my honest review.

Fast Facts

Price: $40 or $34 for refill

$40 or $34 for refill Best for: All skin types

All skin types My rating: 5/5

5/5 Brand: Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe Clean: Yes

Yes Cruelty-Free: Yes

My Skin

My skin is finicky and acne-prone at worst, and cautiously combination-oily at best. Lately, I’ve noticed that it’s been more sensitive than it’s ever been before. A few weeks ago, my poor decision to use an acid mask right after a benzyl peroxide mask the night before left me with a rough, sandpaper-y texture and a compromised barrier that took weeks to build back up. Thus, I’ve scaled back my skin care routine in a way that I’ve never done before, sticking to just my nightly double cleanse, OTC hydroquinone pads, a gentle serum, and a moisturizer. I’ve been trying to keep consistent with my routine, and I’ve seen results — though an occasional zit still pops up.

Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Moisture Cream

Glow Recipe promises that its new moisturizer is its richest moisturizer in the lineup. I’ve been a fan of its Plump Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer for years (if there’s one product my boyfriend steals from me the most, it’s that), so I was curious how the new Cloudberry Bright Moisture Cream would stack up.

Made with cloudberry seed oil and CoQ10, both natural ingredients packed with antioxidants, it promises to not only hydrate and moisturize, but also brighten the skin over time. I can’t step onto a beach or in the sun without a new freckle or dark spot popping up, so brightening and overall skin tone evening is always my end goal.

The unique whipped, yet bouncy texture of the moisturizer is another standout — it’s made with a lipid-peptide complex that feels rich and buttery, but also magically sinks in instantly. According to perception testing, 97% of participants saw skin that was visibly brighter and more radiant, while 100% of them agreed the moisturizer left their skin feeling hydrated all day.

Glow Recipe

My Review

The first thing I noticed when unscrewing the top of the Cloudberry Bright Moisture Cream is just how rich and indulgent this cream looks and feels — it has the texture of a whipped butter, yet somehow, it doesn’t feel too heavy and melts into my skin seamlessly the second I apply. Other heavier moisturizers sit on top of my skin, leading to breakouts, or worse, end up never sinking in fully and leaving a white cast behind, which is never the vibe.

Though indulgently buttery, my skin thirstily drank up Glow Recipe’s Cloudberry Cream like it was a fresh-squeezed juice on a hot summer’s day; like all of us when Jonathan Bailey sauntered onto our screens in leather riding chaps during Wicked. It left a barely-discernable layer of moisture and glide on my skin, which made it perfect for layering under my go-to Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint; in fact, I think it made the tint apply more smoothly and evenly than I’ve ever experienced before.

The texture is so unique that it feels like a true joy to use. It’s a completely sensorial experience, because the citrus-y scent envelopes your senses as you apply it and smells like a fresh-squeezed orange juice. I don’t know what actual cloudberry smells like, but in this moisturizer, it’s giving citrus. I swear, I look forward to using this moisturizer day and night because it feels like a mini dopamine boost every time I slather it on — and I do mean slather.

It’s certainly not the most hydrating moisturizer I’ve ever used — I can name a few others that leave more of a sheen and dewy finish behind — but it still feels utterly indulgent, and so far, I’ve experienced zero breakouts or pore-clogging since starting to using this a few weeks ago.

The Verdict

Glow Recipe has done it again. The new Cloudberry Bright Moisture Cream will be a go-to for anyone who deals with dullness and is looking for a brightening, dopamine-boosting moisturizer that smells like citrus and feels pillowy-soft (while leaving your skin feeling pillowy-soft, too). Looks like Cloudberry is still that girl.