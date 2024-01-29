In the ever-evolving beauty world, countless products have had their big viral break on TikTok. Amongst skin care devotees, however, only a few have remained as tried-and-true faves, reaching cult status in the process.

The Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum ($35) is no doubt one of the few to become so widely beloved, thanks to its ability to deliver soothing hydration and the most subtle glow in one nourishing formula. And now, the women-owned brand is dropping a tinted version that gives a sun-kissed radiance on top of its complexion-plumping benefits.

The Watermelon Glow Hue Drops

Say hello to the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Sun Glow Serum ($35), a universal bronzer that boasts a luminescent, skin-like finish. While you may have already spotted the product being used by major creators while scrolling through BeautyTok, the bronzing serum doesn’t formally launch until Feb. 23.

Similar to the OG before it, the skin-first formula is filled with both niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, both staple ingredients for keeping your complexion plump and moisturized. The Hue Drops, however, contain an extra element: a warm, glowing tint that makes you instantly look as if you just vacationed in Saint-Tropez (courtesy of sustainably sourced mica and a universally flattering bronze pigment).

Glow Recipe

Alongside its shimmering tint, the Hue Drops set itself apart from the original serum with the addition of the calming centella asiatica within the bottle.

Key Ingredients

Niacinamide: This is a powerhouse skin care ingredient that improves the look of fine lines, lessens the appearance of dark spots, helps control sebum production, and brightens the complexion.

This is a powerhouse skin care ingredient that improves the look of fine lines, lessens the appearance of dark spots, helps control sebum production, and brightens the complexion. Centella Asiatica: A soothing botanical that works to heal skin, increase collagen production, and deliver moisture.

A soothing botanical that works to heal skin, increase collagen production, and deliver moisture. Hyaluronic Acid: This humectant is beloved for its skin-plumping abilities, and provides hydration while soothing the complexion.

This humectant is beloved for its skin-plumping abilities, and provides hydration while soothing the complexion. Watermelon: When present in skin care, this antioxidant and vitamin-rich ingredient boosts moisture and helps reduce inflammation.

An Honest Review

After using the new Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue drops for about a week now, here are my honest thoughts.

Subtly Sun-Drenched: “Just like the serum before it, the Hue Drops make my skin appear youthful, bouncy, and dewy with just a few pumps of product. While the dark bronze color was a bit intimidating at first for my fairer skin tone, it effortlessly blends out for an enlivened, softly sun-kissed look that doesn’t appear orange or too sparkly. As for my fave ways to use it? All over the skin and underneath a bit of spot concealing for a simple day-to-day beat, as well as across my décolletage for a radiant look that gives ‘I just got back from vacation’ vibes.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

