Skincare fads can be really confusing. Be it CC cream, BB cream, charcoal face masks, or microneedling, it can be pretty difficult to distinguish what will actually work for your skin and what is just a passing phase. For the past few years, k-beauty has been on a meteoritic rise in the UK and has taken over many of our skincare regimes. Well, now there's a new k-beauty trend of the horizon, and its set to revolutionise the beauty world here in the UK once again, but what is Cica?

Cica is also known as centella asiatica, Indian pennywort, tiger grass, and gotu kola and, according to leading skincare brand Paula's Choice, it is a "plant extract is hailed as a hydrating skin-saver." Paula's choice have described cica as a herb grown primarily in Asia and state that "for years, it’s had both culinary and medicinal uses, but like many traditional plant extracts, it’s gaining popularity as a skin care ingredient. This swamp-dwelling herb first started appearing in South Korean cica creams a few years ago, although U.S. brands from Estee Lauder have used it off and on over the years." L'oreal Paris USA have listed the benefits of cica as "anti ageing, moisturising, and soothing" when used in skincare products.

Paula's Choice have also reported that Cica is definitely not a fad because of its many beneficial properties. They reported "thanks to its active compounds, including madecassoside which serves as an antioxidant. Centella asiatica itself also has been shown to have potent antioxidant properties and to be a rich source of amino acids, and there’s additional research showing that it’s a good hydrating ingredient to soothe upset or compromised skin."

It appears that cica can also help to reduce and diminish signs of sun damage and, due its its many antioxidant properties, it has been likened to green tea.

If you want to add some new beauty products to your collection products, cica would be a pretty good option to rejuvenate and calm your skin so you can be glowing ahead of summer. Dr Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Re.Pair Serum contains cica and is said to calm and soothe redness and skin inflammation.

If serum's aren't really your thing Kiehl's do a Centella Sensitive Facial Cleanser, which is supposed to be extremely gentle on the skin and provides up to eight hours of hydration for you skin and creates a skin barrier.

If you prefer using pads with toner on it Neogen Dermalogy Real Cica Pads will be your new go to. These promote collagen in the skin while providing moisture and soothe skin from irritation.

The k-beauty market is definitely widening within the UK. Elle believe that's because it is "so focused on health, hydration, and a preferred lack of pigment." According to the BBC, skincare always takes precedent when it comes to k-beauty. They state that while "you might be used to the typical daily three-step routine of using cleanser, toner and moisturiser before applying make-up .... in South Korea, skincare regimes range from seven to 12 steps." It might seem excessive, but an investment in self care is a good investment, right? This focus on skincare means you don't need heaps on foundation and concealer, so I would highly recommend products with cica in for that sought-after glow.