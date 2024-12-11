With 3 million followers and the support of major beauty brands like Patrick Ta, Benefit, and Rhode, TikTok creator Golloria basically owns BeautyTok. From rallying app users to boycott uninclusive foundation ranges to calling out makeup companies that release non-Black girl-friendly contours — oh, and working with Hailey Bieber to make the viral Pocket Blush more accessible to darker skin tones — she has more than proved her status as an influencer, advocate, and change maker.

Not only does this mean that fans run to her page year-round, but her beauty recommendations are especially helpful now that it’s gift-giving season. To give Bustle readers the inside scoop into the products she can’t get enough of — and that your loved ones will be obsessed with too — Golloria shared her top 12 selections that will elevate any beauty lover’s routine.

Her curated gift guide includes everything from the foundation range that doesn’t miss a beat, the contour with shades that work for everyone, the eyeshadow that will make you stand out at a party, and an intensely hydrating face cream. Read on for all the details on Golloria’s top picks for the holiday season.

1 The Hydrating Longwear Primer Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide Sephora $38 See On Sephora “This is the ultimate classic for long-lasting makeup that leaves you glowing all day. This primer is perfect for the friend who always asks how you achieve that radiant look. It’s especially great for anyone dealing with dryness but still loves a full-coverage glam moment.”

2 The Flawless Base Foundation Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnica Sephora $49 See On Sephora “This is a foundation that delivers flawless skin with a spot-on shade match. It makes an amazing stocking stuffer for the cousin you see every holiday — the one who always needs a restock on her favorite face base essentials (with love, of course!).”

3 The Pore-Erasing Powder Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Sephora $36 See On Sephora “Say goodbye to visible pores with this lightweight, everyday coverage product. Its long-lasting formula is ideal for friends with busy schedules who manage to stay glam no matter what.”

4 The Ultra-Pigmented Blush Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed - Matte Color for Cheek & Lip Sephora $25 See On Sephora “With incredible color payoff and universally flattering shades, this blush is a foolproof gift. Not sure what to get a new friend? Grab a couple of these, and you can’t go wrong — they’re curated to look stunning on every skin tone.”

5 The Cheek-Sculpting Contour Danessa Myricks Beauty Balm Contour Sephora $28 See On Sephora “One of the deepest and most inclusive contour options on the market, this product is a game-changer. It’s the perfect gift for sisters, cousins, or Black girlfriends who haven’t yet experienced the magic of a truly great contour made just for them.”

6 The Perky Plumping Lip Gloss Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze Plumping Gloss Sephora $26 See On Sephora “Haus Labs has created the ideal plumping gloss that feels luxurious without the sting, available in a range of flattering shades. Perfect as a thoughtful gift for a coworker or boss — someone you don’t know too well but who clearly loves a touch of glam.”

7 The Luxe Pearlescent Eyeshadow Patrick Ta Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo Sephora $42 See On Sephora “For nights out or moments that call for extra sparkle, these pearl-finish eyeshadow duos are perfection. It’s a must-have for your ride-or-die squad to ensure everyone is bringing the ultimate glamour to your group outings.”

8 The Indestructible Setting Spray ONE/SIZE On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray Sephora $32 See On Sephora “This setting spray locks your makeup in place like no other. It’s the ultimate gift for the friend who spends extra time perfecting her winged liner or graphic makeup looks. Trust me, this product will make it all worth it.”

9 The Everyday Lip Liner MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner Sephora $24 See On Sephora “This one’s a timeless staple for everyday use, especially for dark skin tones. Pair this with the Haus Labs PhD Lip Glaze to create a thoughtful and chic gift set.”

10 The Creamy Lighweight Foundation LYS Beauty Triple Fix Blurring and Hydrating Skin Tint Foundation Stick Sephora $25 See On Sephora “With a creamy, buttery formula and an inclusive shade range, this foundation stick is a viral sensation for a reason — perfect for the beauty-obsessed bestie who’s always ahead of the trends and scrolling for the next big thing.”

11 The Moisture Repair Butter Barrier Butter Sephora $38 See On Sephora “Rhode has created hydration at its finest with this Barrier Butter.”