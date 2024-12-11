Beauty
Golloria's Beauty Gift Guide For The Girl Who Has Everything
BeautyTok’s darling spills her shopping picks.
With 3 million followers and the support of major beauty brands like Patrick Ta, Benefit, and Rhode, TikTok creator Golloria basically owns BeautyTok. From rallying app users to boycott uninclusive foundation ranges to calling out makeup companies that release non-Black girl-friendly contours — oh, and working with Hailey Bieber to make the viral Pocket Blush more accessible to darker skin tones — she has more than proved her status as an influencer, advocate, and change maker.
Not only does this mean that fans run to her page year-round, but her beauty recommendations are especially helpful now that it’s gift-giving season. To give Bustle readers the inside scoop into the products she can’t get enough of — and that your loved ones will be obsessed with too — Golloria shared her top 12 selections that will elevate any beauty lover’s routine.
Her curated gift guide includes everything from the foundation range that doesn’t miss a beat, the contour with shades that work for everyone, the eyeshadow that will make you stand out at a party, and an intensely hydrating face cream. Read on for all the details on Golloria’s top picks for the holiday season.
1The Hydrating Longwear Primer
“This is the ultimate classic for long-lasting makeup that leaves you glowing all day. This primer is perfect for the friend who always asks how you achieve that radiant look. It’s especially great for anyone dealing with dryness but still loves a full-coverage glam moment.”
2The Flawless Base Foundation
“This is a foundation that delivers flawless skin with a spot-on shade match. It makes an amazing stocking stuffer for the cousin you see every holiday — the one who always needs a restock on her favorite face base essentials (with love, of course!).”
3The Pore-Erasing Powder
“Say goodbye to visible pores with this lightweight, everyday coverage product. Its long-lasting formula is ideal for friends with busy schedules who manage to stay glam no matter what.”
4The Ultra-Pigmented Blush
“With incredible color payoff and universally flattering shades, this blush is a foolproof gift. Not sure what to get a new friend? Grab a couple of these, and you can’t go wrong — they’re curated to look stunning on every skin tone.”
5The Cheek-Sculpting Contour
“One of the deepest and most inclusive contour options on the market, this product is a game-changer. It’s the perfect gift for sisters, cousins, or Black girlfriends who haven’t yet experienced the magic of a truly great contour made just for them.”
6The Perky Plumping Lip Gloss
“Haus Labs has created the ideal plumping gloss that feels luxurious without the sting, available in a range of flattering shades. Perfect as a thoughtful gift for a coworker or boss — someone you don’t know too well but who clearly loves a touch of glam.”
7The Luxe Pearlescent Eyeshadow
“For nights out or moments that call for extra sparkle, these pearl-finish eyeshadow duos are perfection. It’s a must-have for your ride-or-die squad to ensure everyone is bringing the ultimate glamour to your group outings.”
8The Indestructible Setting Spray
“This setting spray locks your makeup in place like no other. It’s the ultimate gift for the friend who spends extra time perfecting her winged liner or graphic makeup looks. Trust me, this product will make it all worth it.”
9The Everyday Lip Liner
“This one’s a timeless staple for everyday use, especially for dark skin tones. Pair this with the Haus Labs PhD Lip Glaze to create a thoughtful and chic gift set.”
10The Creamy Lighweight Foundation
“With a creamy, buttery formula and an inclusive shade range, this foundation stick is a viral sensation for a reason — perfect for the beauty-obsessed bestie who’s always ahead of the trends and scrolling for the next big thing.”
11The Moisture Repair Butter
“Rhode has created hydration at its finest with this Barrier Butter.”
12The No-Chap Lip Treatment
“Bonus points if you know your recipient’s phone mode. The lip treatment as a pairing with a Rhode phone case makes for the ultimate luxe gift combo — a thoughtful touch that feels extra special.”