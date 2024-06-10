By now, you’re likely familiar with Rhode Beauty. Unsurprisingly, the Hailer Bieber-backed brand became an instant fan favorite when it launched in 2022 (yet another point of proof that her influence knows no bounds), and in the years since, its Peptide Lip Tints ($16) and Glazing Milk ($30) have become beauty bag (or erm, phone case) staples for cool girls everywhere. And now, those girls have something else to get excited about.

Today, the brand officially announced its highly anticipated, inaugural foray into makeup: The Rhode Pocket Blush ($24). And between the gorgeous shades, the customizable finishes, and the multiple ways to use them, it’s only a matter of time before history repeats itself once again.

Bieber has been teasing the product on her Instagram and TikTok for weeks and weeks — apparently, there’s a Rhode-inspired reason her skin has looked so sunkissed recently — and though she *finally* revealed exactly what it is on June 10, the creamy blush stick formulas won’t be available to buy until June 20.

But! Bustle editors have had their hands on them for quite some time and, of course, have some thoughts.

If you’re even thinking about spending your hard-earned coin on the newness, you may want to read an honest review from two of Bustle’s beauty editors before you add to cart.

Fast Facts

Price: $24

$24 Best For: A pigmented flush of juicy color that blends away like a dream

A pigmented flush of juicy color that blends away like a dream Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What I Love: This creamy blush has it all: Exceptional pigment, blend-ability, good-for-you ingredients, and the prettiest shades

This creamy blush has it all: Exceptional pigment, blend-ability, good-for-you ingredients, and the prettiest shades What I Don’t Love: While the component is a pretty good size, the actual amount of blush you receive seems a bit small in comparison

The Rhode Pocket Blush

The Rhode Pocket Blushes will officially join Rhode Beauty’s ultra-curated lineup on June 20. Available in six diverse shades — including a vibrant fuchsia and a sun-drenched terracotta — the formula is packed with tamanu oil and peptides that offer skin benefits alongside a gorgeous swath of color.

Rhode

Incredibly lightweight on skin, the creamy blush is packed with impressive pigments that give the complexion a stunning flush, but blends away with little after.

What’s more, the shades look just as gorgeous on lips and lids as they do on cheeks, making Rhode’s Pocket Blushes great for keeping in your bag to do multi-purpose touchups on the go.

And as for the finish? The promise is a satin-inspired sheen that looks hydrated and glowing, and the reality certainly delivers.

Key Ingredients

Peptides: This powerhouse ingredient not only gives your skin a boost of collagen production, but strengthens the sensitive skin barrier, too.

This powerhouse ingredient not only gives your skin a boost of collagen production, but strengthens the sensitive skin barrier, too. Tamanu Oil: This antibacterial and anti-inflammatory ingredient heals and soothes the complexion.

Our Editors’ Honest Thoughts

Olivia Loves The Pretty “Glazed” Finish

After wearing the Pocket Blushes for about a week, I can say with certainty that the formula is truly next level. Unlike some other cream blush sticks on the market, this one glides onto skin with ease — and some serious pigment — but blends away seamlessly.

I love how buildable the color is, and that you can totally customize it based on how you apply: It sheers a bit when blended with a brush but keeps its pigment when you use your fingers. More than anything, the soft, dewy finish feels like a hydrating skin serum.

In shades Sleepy Girl and Piggy Olivia Rose Rushing

My favorite color of the bunch would have to be Sleepy Girl, a soft mauve that I apply on my cheekbones, lips, forehead, and across my nose. I tend to pair it with a more vibrant baby pink shade, called Piggy, which I concentrate on the apples of my cheeks for some added brightness under the eyes.

My only gripe with the Rhode Pocket Blush is that while the packaging component is pretty sizable, the amount of actual blush you receive seems to be a bit small in comparison. While the smaller applicator aids in easy application on the lips, I did expect there to be a bit more than 0.18 oz of product (especially since I’ll likely be going through the stuff quickly this summer).

Faith Is Obsessed With The Smoothness

“Rhode's new blushes are super creamy, smooth, and blendable, and they leave a subtle, light-reflective finish behind,” says Faith Xue, BDG’s Executive Beauty Director. “I've been wearing the shade Freckle every day, but I also love Toasted Teddy for a brick-brown ’90s look at night, and Piggy to deliver that signature Hailey Bieber flush.”

In shade Freckle Faith Xue

“The packaging is super cute and Instagrammable, but it does seem to be like a lot of plastic for a smaller amount of product that I've seen in other cream blushes,” says Xue. “I also wish the finish of the blushes were just slightly more glossy to emulate the glazed, dewy effect in Hailey's selfies. But the shades are perfection, and the color payoff and blend-ability are top tier.”