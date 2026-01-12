Awards season is well underway with the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in film and TV in 2025, at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11. While this award season looks back on all of the big pop culture moments from last year, the beauty looks are also a reflection of 2025’s trends.

Bobs, pixies, and other short cuts were the name of the hair game in ‘25, and goth makeup had a major moment that is expected to continue into this year as well. The nostalgia of full-glam, “2016 makeup” is leading to maximalist beauty looks, be it bright lips, blunt bangs, or smoky lids.

This year, bold beauty looks once again graced the red carpet, but classic old Hollywood glam was also a mainstay. Selena Gomez’s bright berry lip and Elle Fanning’s sleek middle part were proof of just that. Below are the most daring, chic, and on-trend hair and makeup looks of the night.

More to come...

Jenna Ortega’s Bleached Brows Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Contributor Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega stayed true to her goth glam aesthetic with a fully bleached brow look. Paired with understated eyeshadow and a cool-toned neutral lip, the brows — or lack thereof — were the star of the show.

Selena Gomez’s Bold Berry Lip Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Rare Beauty founder paired a bold, berry lip that added even more drama to her old Hollywood glamour.

Ayo Edebiri’s Voluminous Bob Getty Images North America/Kevin Mazur/Contributor Ayo Edebiri paired her classy LBD with a voluminous bob and curled bangs.

Tessa Thompson’s Wet Waves Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tessa Thompson’s wet hair waves and green textured gown made her look like a mermaidcore vision.

Brittany Snow’s Clean Girl Glam Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images The Hunting Wives’ Brittany Snow gave a masterclass in clean girl glam with a low pony, natural base, and light glossy lip.

Elle Fanning’s Sleek Middle Part Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elle Fanning’s Gen Z-approved middle part was sleek and simple against her bejeweled dress.

Teyana Taylor’s Dramatic Double Liner Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Teyana Taylor’s makeup was just as dramatic as her bejeweled whale tale, with sculpted brows and smoked-out double eyeliner.

Janelle James’ Blunt Pixie CBS Photo Archive / Contributor Janelle James was a vision in orange, wearing a nearly sheer, flowy gown, a tangerine-toned lip, winged eyeliner, and a blunt pixie cut.

JLaw’s Barbie Doll Bangs Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence’s daring naked floral dress, combined with her Barbie doll bangs, may be one of her most memorable carpet looks ever.