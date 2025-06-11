If last summer was bratty and lime green, this one’s soft, juicy, and flushed pink.

Guava girl summer has officially arrived, and it’s already seeping into everything: your lip balm, your nail polish, your iced drink order. It has all the makings of something that verges on being tropical, even if you’re just leaning into the beachy vibes from the comfort of your home.

This season’s reigning aesthetic is all about turning up the notch on vacation mode to make it look like you’ve been kissed by the sun, whether it’s via a swipe of guava-colored lip gloss or a sultry pink on your cheekbones.

The best part about this summer trend, though, lies in its spirit. It’s not asking you to be ethereal or mysterious or French — it’s merely about having fun, maybe taking a selfie in golden hour light, and spritzing on something fruity before leaving the house.

Read on for everything you need to know about the guava girl beauty movement.

What Is Guava Girl Summer?

If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s that fruit will continue to serve as major beauty inspo (remember the tomato girl of yore?). This time, it’s the humble guava, native to Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean.

As far as color goes, the guava sits firmly between coral and hot pink. And, as shown in countless GRWMs, this darling hue is one that looks good on everyone.

“The guava tone is making its rounds this summer because it’s a universally flattering color,” says Neil Scibelli, a New York City-based celebrity makeup artist and on-air beauty expert. “You’ve got the punch of berry in there, but then there’s that mauve, nude undertone.”

The name of the game here is going vibrant without being too loud, and romantic without leaning saccharine. Unlike Barbie pink, which demanded a full commitment, this hue can be soft and subtle or borderline neon, depending on your vibe.

Beauty brands are making it easy for you, as countless have launched guava-themed products, incorporating the fruit as an ingredient or as inspo for shades. It’s also popping up in fragrances and body mists as a juicy top note. And fully monochromatic guava girl looks have been making the rounds on social media, where coral-colored lids and glossy lips are making the case for the universally flattering shade.

How To Guava-ify Your Glam

There are countless ways to embrace summer’s hottest shade. “We’ve been seeing these tones across the skin in a monochromatic way,” says Scibelli. “But you can also choose one feature to pop with the guava tone. Leaning into a guava lip is a great way to wear the trend for a touch of color.”

You can play around with how punchy you want the pink to be. “Go with buildable guava-toned shades and layer them on for a more dramatic finish or sheer them out for more glossy, natural finish,” he adds.

As stated, lips are the easiest entry point. Whether you opt for a high-shine gloss or a matte pout, the result should be the kind of pinky-orange that looks like you’ve just bitten into something tropical.

Of course, there’s also blush. Cream formulas are where guava really shines, especially when swiped high on the cheeks and across the nose for that just-got-back-from-the-pool effect.

Eye makeup has had a major revival in the last few months, and swiping on a guava-colored lid is a cool way to bring the maximalist energy full circle. A soft coral wash or a glossy bold pink can pull the whole look together without feeling too extreme.