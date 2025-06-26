Heidi Klum is fearless when it comes to her beauty looks. This is a woman who once transformed herself into a giant, slimy worm, after all. While many folks tremble at the thought of cutting bangs (blame that one post-break-up DIY job), a quick chop is NBD for the supermodel.

While the Project Runway host is most well-known for her long, beachy blonde waves, she’s experimented with different hairstyles in the past, even going as short as an ear-length bob. But, the look she most often returns to is bangs, whether it’s a flipped-up fringe or a more blunt cut.

For her latest hairstyle switch-up, Klum continued the pattern, debuting new bangs and a layered look that might be her edgiest one yet.

Heidi’s Choppy Bangs

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared her new ‘do in a June 25 Instagram post. In a transition video — which she captioned with a cheeky “Schnipp Schnapp” — she revealed new, face-framing layers, starting at her chin and cascading down the length of her back. The most dramatic change, however, was her shaggy fringe.

Klum’s straight, choppy bangs touched just below her eyebrows and gave major rocker chic vibes. The model’s ash-toned blonde highlights only added to the cool-girl look.

The model debuted her hair transformation with an equally rockstar-coded makeup look. She kept her base complexion simple with a barely-there nude lip, and paired that with a dark smoky eye for a striking effect. The grungy look makes sense for Klum, who married Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in 2019.

How To Style Your Bangs

If you’ve committed to cutting a fringe only for your hair to follow its natural part and leave you with less-than-edgy curtain bangs, fear not. Andrea DiCostanzo, the New York-based founder and lead hair guru of The Painted Gypsy, previously told Bustle the secret for easy styling. Her tip? You’ll need two products: a small round brush and a blow dryer with a nozzle.

“I use my hands and blow-dryer to break up the part line, [shifting] the hair from left to right in a downward position,” she said. This will help eliminate any harsh part.

Products can certainly help you achieve the perfect fringe — volumizing mousse and heat protectant are also good options to have on hand — but DiCostanzo cautions against using too much, as it can make your strands appear greasy. When it comes to bangs, less is more.